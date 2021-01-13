I’ve spent the past month looking back on 2020. Let’s move on to the future!

With everything listed, who knows if it will be seen, heard or experienced in a theater or concert venue or, more likely, in your home.

While lots of entertainment got pushed back to this year, it means a stacked lineup of movies, albums and shows.

Here’s what I’m anticipating:

MUSIC

Foo Fighters “Medicine at Midnight” (Feb. 5) — As much as I love the Foo Fighters and lead singer Dave Grohl’s social media output during the pandemic, it hasn’t done much to move the needle for me in the past decade. While this album’s first single, “Shame Shame” was a bit dull and repetitive, I’m still holding out hope for this.

Julien Baker “Little Oblivions” (Feb. 26) — Singer-songwriter Julien Baker made a name for herself with sparse, revealing songs about depression and loss. For her third album, she’s joined a band and possibly a new outlook, if the debut single “Faith Healer” is to be believed. It should be perfect winter listening.

Upcoming albums from Rihanna, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Wolf Alice, Gang of Youths, Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, The 1975 — The problem with anticipating music is that anything can come at any time. It’s likely half the artists listed won’t have something new in 2021. But we can dream!

MOVIES

“Coming 2 America” (March 5, Amazon Prime Video) — In 2019, Eddie Murphy proved he still had gas in the tank when it came to comedy with “Dolemite Is My Name.” While I’m skeptical of any comedy sequel that comes out decades after the original, there’s reason to be hopeful about Murphy reprising his role as Prince Akeem. It has most of the original cast and Eddie Murphy’s writing collaborators. Best of all, the trailer looks great!

“Bios” (April 16, in theaters) — Last man on Earth movies (think: George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky”) and Tom Hanks vehicles took big hits in 2020, mostly going under the radar. Hopefully both will get back on track in 2021 with this story about a man who builds an android to keep him company during what appears to be the end of the world.

“No Time To Die” (Maybe in the fall — who knows?, in theaters) — After numerous setbacks, will James Bond finally make to the theaters? We shall see!

TV

“Clarice” (Feb. 11, CBS) — CBS doesn’t have a whole lot to its name when it comes to prestige dramas. Maybe the network can turn it around with this sequel series to “Silence of the Lambs,” following Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field in the 1990s.

”The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (March 19, Disney+) — Time and COVID-19 numbers will tell if we get any Marvel movies in theaters this year. In the meantime, we’ll get series like this, between “Captain America” characters Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). It should be a fine replacement.

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” (TBD, HBO Max) — An animated prequel series to “Gremlins?” Sure. Like feeding a mogwai after dark, what’s the worst that can happen?