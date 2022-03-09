One of the best new movies out this month won’t be hitting theaters — and it should be.
For the second year in a row, Disney has decided to push another great Pixar movie, this time it’s “Turning Red,” exclusively to its streaming platform, Disney+.
In the case of the Academy Award-winning “Soul,” I got why they did it. It was late in winter 2020, and the pandemic was raging. I didn’t understand why they did it in 2021 to “Luca,” a beautiful-looking movie that would have benefited from the big-screen presentation. I really don’t understand why they’re doing the same to “Turning Red.”
A big, colorful, inventive animated comedy, “Turning Red” is the type of bouncy, fun, coming-of-age story that Pixar has made its name on, alongside similar-themed films like “Inside Out,” “Brave” and “Soul.”
Centered around a teenage girl, Meilin “Mei” Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), who’s beginning to experience every emotion in a very big way, eventually manifesting into her turning into a red panda, it’s the kind of movie that has big, anthemic pop songs (written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, two of the biggest songwriters out there) and sharp, kinetic energy meant to be seen with a large audience.
While Disney is having no problem releasing several Marvel movies and its own animated films in theaters, it balked at letting this one play for a big crowd, opting to have the more franchise-focused “Lightyear” be the first Pixar movie to return to the cinema since the pandemic started.
It speaks to the quality of “Turning Red” that, despite the only crowd in my apartment being my cat and me, I laughed a lot and felt pretty emotional by its incredibly sweet ending.
While “Turning Red” might look a lot like those previously mentioned Pixar movies, it becomes its own thing pretty quickly. It’s not afraid to be upfront that it’s about puberty (It is likely the first mainstream animated movie to acknowledge feminine hygiene products) and the extreme feelings that come with it. It says a lot about the emotional stunting caused by helicopter parenting, why it’s good to embrace the emotions that we feel and how beneficial friends are in times when our feelings don’t make sense.
I hope that there’s a time in the near future where Disney will bring all three streaming-exclusive Pixar movies — “Soul,” “Luca” and “Turning Red” — to theaters so audiences can take in their unique visual styles on a big screen. In the meantime, I highly recommend checking out “Turning Red” on Disney+. It starts streaming Friday.
