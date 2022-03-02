When I saw “The Batman” at a preview screening last week, I got a feeling of excitement that I hadn’t felt during a superhero movie in a little while.
Whether it was the Dark Knight, this time played by Robert Pattinson, stomping out of the darkness to fight some criminals or when the Batmobile revved its engine in the shadows (as you might guess, it’s a dimly lit movie), there were moments where I felt a childlike giddiness.
Directed by Matt Reeves, who added pitch-dark despair to the modern “Planet of the Apes” sequels, “The Batman” is the grimmest cinematic installment of the DC comics hero.
Instead of channeling thrillers like “Heat” as Christopher Nolan did with “The Dark Knight,” this takes notes from horror films like “Saw,” “Se7en” and “Zodiac,” as The Riddler (played by Paul Dano) murders prominent Gotham citizens and leaves clues for Batman to solve.
Making a dark Batman movie is nothing new. We haven’t had any light-hearted, live-action Batman since director Joel Schumacher went full camp with 1997’s “Batman & Robin.” (Side note: “The LEGO Batman Movie” is very funny and worth a watch if you’re not into this angsty, solemn take on the character.)
As opposed to the recent Marvel movies, most of which I’ve enjoyed, the thrill of “The Batman” is that it’s allowed to be its own thing. Bruce Wayne is not the typical playboy we’ve seen. He’s an angsty, bratty young adult who sulks in his Batcave while listening to Nirvana. He’s kind of annoying, but he also feels human in a way few comic book characters have onscreen in the past decade.
When Wayne suits up as the Caped Crusader, solves crimes with Jim Gordon (Jeffery Wright, again playing a wonderful sidekick in a blockbuster), knocks heads around and uses his gadgets to get out of trouble, he’s thrilling.
While this version of Batman isn’t too far removed from those who came before him, the movie itself feels fresh in the modern cinema landscape. Unlike Ben Affleck’s Batman, it’s not bogged down by having to connect to a bunch of other DC Comics characters. The audience isn’t stuck with another origin story or having to see Martha and Thomas Wayne get shot in an alley.
Its cast make some wild choices, like Zoë Kravitz as a sexier Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell is an unrecognizable joy as The Penguin and Dano as a frequently loud, frightening Riddler. The movie’s climax is about the darkest one I’ve seen in a recent PG-13 movie.
Not all of it works. At almost three hours, you can afford to cut out 20 minutes or so. But it felt good to see something deviating from the formula in such a wild way. In such dark times, it might not be the superhero movie we need right now, but it’s the one we deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.