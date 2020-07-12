I’m a sucker for horror movies, but not the new ones filled with blood, gore and articulate zombies. My tastes trend toward the classics, and my favorite is the original “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

Chief Justice John Roberts is very much a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, or a Justice Jekyll and Mr. Roberts, if you like. He’s not a monster, and in many ways he is quite an admirable man because he really does try and follow his True North. Sometimes I like the exploratory path he takes, sometimes I hate it. Recently, he managed to enrage and delight me within a 24-hour period.

Roberts was the only conservative to vote in favor of striking down what his four conservative brethren felt to be a perfectly reasonable restriction on abortion. In June Medical Services v. Russo, the majority of five justices struck down a Louisiana law that would have required abortionists to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. The law was nearly identical to one from Texas that the court had struck down in 2016.

In the earlier case, Roberts had written a dissent, finding that it was not too great a burden to require abortionists to have those admitting privileges. But in this new decision, Roberts threw his support to the liberals because, in his words “stare decisis instructs us to treat like cases alike.” In other words, Roberts felt that since the Louisiana case was almost identical to the Texas case, he was required by precedent to vote with the liberals.

This, of course, seems reasonable. However, it is not. Roberts placed his desire to preserve the so-called “integrity” of the court as an institution above his previously-stated position that there is nothing unconstitutional in requiring abortionists to have those important admitting privileges.

The next morning, Roberts wrote the majority decision in another case, “Espinoza v. Montana.” The court held that an educational funding program that provides funding to private schools cannot exclude religious institutions.

To that I said, “Hallelujah.” The irony is that he could have just as easily written the type of scathing dissent that Justice Sotomayor wrote wailing about the separation of church and state, if Roberts really was concerned about his blessed “precedent.” That’s because there are enough prior decisions that would give him cover to find that providing money to religious schools is a violation of the Establishment Clause.

It’s almost as if there is a good angel and a bad devil warring for the soul of the chief justice, and on any given day he’s not sure which one he wants to listen to. It’s obvious that Roberts is a decent man, despite the scurrilous things that have been written about him by others. But he is so desperate to make it seem as if he really is that “umpire” he referenced at his confirmation hearings that he ends up being Casey at the Bat, who keeps striking out at the crucial moment.

I hope when he finally settles down and realizes that the reputation of the institution is much less important than the integrity of the law itself, Roberts will reconcile the two sides of his complicated nature and choose to follow that better angel.