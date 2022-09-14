Many times in this column I’ve written about the joys and adventures of my childhood and it registers with others from my generation.
The pick-up ball games, playing under the streetlights, having to be home before dark and drinking from water hoses stand out among other childhood pleasures and memories.
Children today can’t relate to many of those experiences, if any. Our kids today have a more structured, albeit more perilous way of life.
The boogeyman for kids today is all too real. The bully isn’t just confined to the schoolyard but is free to roam and terrorize the vulnerable all over social media. There’s no escape.
Kids today never knew a world before 9/11 and lived through the COVID pandemic. We push them harder to be the best athlete, the best student, the best everything, which adds another level of stress. Everyone is supposed to get a trophy regardless. Everyone needs a gun.
All of these factors and other cultural changes have left a generation that’s more anxious and depressed. It’s robbing our kids of their childhood with dangerous results.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in 10 high school students have tried suicide in the previous 12 months. One in five have seriously considered it.
Suicide rates among adolescents have risen more than 50% between 2010 and 2020. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people 10 to 18 years old.
The CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the United States Surgeon General’s office all agree that we’re in the grip of a mental health crisis for young people. Our children are at risk in an increasingly dangerous world.
Teen suicide rates, not just locally but nationwide, have left moms, dads, siblings, grandparents and friends to suffer grief for the rest of their lives as a result.
“Never in modern American history have rates of teen depression, loneliness and even suicide been so high,” said Jo Ann Jenkins, the CEO of AARP, in a special report on teen mental health.
Sept. 10 was World Suicide Prevention Day, representing a global commitment to focus attention on suicide prevention. The theme this year is “creating hope through action,” addressing the need for a collective solution to address this serious public health issue.
Technology is a major help but also a big threat to our youth. Researchers noticed a dramatic uptick in teen mental health crises coincides with the arrival of the smartphone revolution.
Everything is magnified and enhanced on social media, not to mention the surge in mass shootings, political and cultural discord and the sexual identity revolution. These were not in the world we adults grew up in.
We need to find ways to protect our children from online predators and questionable sites and practices. We need to fund and add other resources for mental health agencies to address the needs of our youth.
Too many mothers are left crying. We need more than a day or a month to recognize and address this serious crisis.
