The Downtown St. Joseph YMCA has been closed since September 2020 and people are still bemoaning the fact. Just the other day a reader emailed me lamenting of there not being a fitness facility in the area. I cringe and sigh when I drive past the abandoned facility on Sixth and Charles streets.
The St. Joseph YMCA eventually sold the facility and even got rid of its Camp Marvin Hillyard. These were moves to get the YMCA out of burgeoning debt. Now the current YMCA at 3601 North Village Drive east of town is part of the Kansas City/Atchison, Kansas, branch.
I remember going to the original YMCA building at Seventh and Felix streets as a kid. The huge brick building, which was built in 1887 for only $60,000, had apartments for men on its upper floors and a recreation center on the lower levels complete with a swimming pool.
My friends and I walked there in the afternoon to play pool, foosball and board games and watch TV with kids bused in from area schools.
These activities were open to any kid free of charge but you had to have a membership to use the gym and swimming pool. Some local businessmen like Alan Lowenberg bought memberships for underprivileged kids like myself. It kept us off the streets and out of trouble.
One of my favorite memories of the time was walking home after being at the Y in the evenings after school. For some odd nostalgic reason, I remember the smell of hamburgers and other fried foods coming out of the grates of the Sammy’s Drug Store snack bar as we walked past. If we had money we could go inside and eat but most often we went inside to read the comic books.
Every summer we all got on a bus and went to Camp Marvin Hillyard east of town. There we had day camps with games, bonfires and food. I remember a kid getting a hot marshmallow, gooey and right from the fire, somehow stuck in his eye. The kid was eventually OK as camp counselors quickly attended to him.
I mention that incident and Sammy’s Drug Store as curious asides to my YMCA experiences. Those things are part of my lasting memories of the time. So are the sights of the men who lived at the Y sitting on the stoop outside in the evening conversing and smoking cigars and cigarettes.
It’s too cliche to say it was a simpler time, but it was.
Kids had places to go and if you behaved, many Downtown stores allowed you to hang out inside. Some of the places even had pinball machines set up for kids.
Providing for kids then was a community event, a spirit we seem to have lost. There are few rec centers for kids anymore and youth are run off from everywhere. And we wonder why we have problems.
Yes, we have a shiny new YMCA east of town. How many kids from the Midtown area and other parts of the city can afford to go there or have transportation there? How many adults have the means to go there?
I know the Y had to make changes for financial reasons but sometimes progress is not what it seems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.