My dad never went to the gym. Not many men of his generation ever set foot in a gym or picked up a dumbbell.

I never saw my dad in tennis shoes or sweat pants. His workout clothes were working boots and coveralls.

To my dad, working in the yard or on the house or his cars was exercise enough. That’s old-school logic.

Author Lola Seaton, in her essay “The Dark Side of Our Age of Fitness” on the New Statesman website, said we work out to replace work. People used to move more in the course of daily life.

“Technology has now brought such advanced convenience that it has immobilized us. We have become sedentary victims of the efficiencies of our own innovations, paper pushers who have to discipline ourselves into moving for movement’s sake,” Seaton wrote.

With the gym, we import vestiges of the leftover equipment of industry to our leisure.

“A farmer once used a pulley, cable and bar to lift his roof beam. You now use the same means to work your lats,” Seaton said.

Some of the fittest men I’ve seen are farmers. I’ve seen 80-year-old men baling hay and doing other strenuous farm work that would break down a younger guy.

They eat all the foods doctors tell us to avoid. Fat and cholesterol-producing stuff like bacon, ham and eggs and thrive.

The key is these farmers eat big lunches full of greasy food and sweets but work it off in the course of their day.

The doctor’s warnings are directed at us couch potatoes who don’t go to the gym regularly and allow the fat we eat to settle into our arteries and make us sick.

Most of us no longer do physically challenging jobs, so we have to go to the gym and watch our diets more. It’s the price we pay for having too much technology making our lives easier and having more leisure time.

Doctors never tell working men and farmers to work out more and go to the gym. Their life’s work is a gym.

I’ve lost 30 or more pounds over the past two years, and my doctor says I look great — as do some of my friends.

When my friends ask me how I lost so much weight, I tell them it’s not from me being at the gym regularly but from having open-heart surgery two years ago. So in a long, unhealthy, roundabout way, I got down to a better weight. Not the way I would advise anyone to do it. Not a good fitness plan.

“Socially necessary effort has degenerated into a kind of fake toil, exertion into mere exercise, work onto a workout, alienated from its productive public purpose ... nothing can make you believe we harbor nostalgia for factory work but a modern gym,” Seaton wrote.

I’ve personally had hard-working factory jobs and still gone to the gym. My dad would just shake his head at this fake work.

It worked for me and still does.