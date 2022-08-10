Trevor Davis walks 2.1 miles to work at the South Belt Walmart every day he has a shift. That comes to 1,008 miles a year, he figured up.
I see the 36-year-old man walking up the Belt Highway quite often.
Curious, I stopped and asked him why he chooses to walk in snow, rain and stifling heat to get to work. Why doesn’t he have a car?
“Growing up in a small town like Tarkio, you can walk from one end of town to another in a day. I do the same thing most of the time here in St. Joseph,” Davis said after getting in my vehicle when I offered him a ride.
I figured he had a good story.
On workdays, Davis walks from his home at 33rd and Mitchell to Walmart.
On cold winter days, he wears a long, wizard-like robe for a coat. On the summer day I gave him a ride, he wore a T-shirt and jeans.
“When I was a Boy Scout, I walked a mile with a backpack so this is easy,” Davis said.
Most people driving by never offer him a ride as I did.
“Some stop me and ask for a cigarette,” he said.
Gas prices may be incrementally falling but for how long? People, myself included, vowed to quit smoking after cigarettes reached a dollar a pack. We now fear gas passing the $5 mark, which may lead to more walking or ride-sharing.
Some cities are better for walking than others. Believe it or not, New York City is considered the most walkable town in the nation followed by San Francisco and Boston. That can be owed not only to high gas prices but high parking rates, too. For example, you can expect to pay $541 a month for parking in Manhattan. That would probably cover close to three years of parking in St. Joseph.
I had to walk to work once in my life too. When I worked at Rainbo bakery in the late 1970s, I walked from my house on 16th Street to Frederick Avenue. After work, I’d walk to a gym on South Eighth Street, an easy downhill stroll from 11th Street but a mountain climb going the steep three-block slope back up. But I was in the best shape of my life.
Today I walk for leisure in my neighborhood with the dog or on the many trails in St. Joseph.
Walking might soon become a better alternative to driving with the unsteady gas prices. It’s healthier than driving for sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.