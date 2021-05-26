Science Vs. Facebook. Some people have a hard time knowing who to believe when it comes to the COVID virus and the mask mandate.

To some folks, Facebook friends have as much credence as Centers for Disease Control doctors.

We’re told to trust science in this age of COVID. Science tells us to wear masks. But what is science in this case? Is this science a consensus among epidemiologists or conclusions reached by meta studies of the scientific literature?

That’s the question brought forth by author and historian Andrew Jewett in his new book, “Science Under Fire.”

“Such blanket injunctions to place our trust in science or religion or the humanities or any other broad framework offer remarkably little guidance on how to respond to the social possibilities raised by particular scientific or technical innovations,” Jewett said.

Consider the following questions, Jewett said: Should we open schools when most of the country isn’t vaccinated? Is it OK to put this nuclear waste depository in the next county?

What does science say?

The science hesitancy began in the 1920s with American intellectuals reeling from the shocks of the Great War and industrialization. If Americans were adrift it was because they were clinging to outmoded intellectual traditions.

Trusting science is complicated, writes author Suman Seth.

In the 1700s, a doctor named Joseph Priestly managed a cure for scurvy with his own water imbued with “antiseptic fixed air.”

Carbonated water, Priestly imagined, would preserve you from the most dreaded of sailor diseases like scurvy.

It seems science evolves and as it evolves it reaches a conclusion on what’s so and what isn’t.

Take the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. Science and medicine first told people to not touch others for fear of spreading the disease. That was later proven to be not true.

It is this ambiguity that has some Americans on the fence about mask-wearing and other safety measures against the COVID virus. People are now gathering in crowds and eating in restaurants even though the virus is still alive and well.

As the years go by, scientists and doctors will learn more about this virus. Did we overreact or was this virus much more dangerous than we thought?

I don’t know about you, but I’ll trust science over my Facebook friends and still wear my mask in public places. Science so far has found that to be the safest measure as we move forward.

Better to be safe than sorry. Wear your masks.