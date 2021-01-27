The dead of winter.

That’s what we woke up to Wednesday morning, three inches of snow and cold.

Of course, I should be used to our winters by now, having lived in these parts most of my life. But I enjoyed it more when I was younger.

In my youth, snow and cold meant no school, sledding and snowmen.

Today as a retired adult, it means achy joints, hard shoveling and bad traveling.

I’ve tried to embrace winter as I do the other seasons. All I get is a cold shoulder and bad roads.

I want to embrace winter as I do the other three seasons after listening to Sting’s album “If On A Winter’s Night,” his paean to the season.

Riding around town, I marvel at the beauty of the barren trees wearing glittery ice jewelry.

At the lake, there are geese and other birds resting from their journey on frozen water.

The solitude of winter gives me cause to read more, view old movies, play video games and watch football. Trees go dormant and some animals are in a deep sleep, waiting to wake up to spring.

In fact, winter holds many supernatural beliefs around the world. That element makes it even more frightful and cautious.

For example, in Japan, the legend goes that when a woman dies from the cold, she can become a Yukionna, a snow entity with magical powers over the cold.

Ancient Norsemen believed in the existence of nine other worlds connected by the branches of Yggdrasil, or the world tree. Frost giants roamed these lands and were a threat to the Asgardian gods, according to Norse mythology.

The Yeti, or the abominable snowman, supposedly lives in Tibet, high in the Himalayas.

The “dead of winter” comes from the Greek tradition of viewing winter as a kind of death, finding rebirth in the spring.

The artist Andrew Wyeth preferred winter and fall to the other seasons. He said that is when you feel the bone structure of the landscape and the loneliness of it.

“Something waits beneath it — the whole story doesn’t show,” he said.

French author and philosopher Albert Camus said, “In the depths of winter I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.”

Ruth Stout, a well known gardening author, had this to say about winter: “There is a privacy about it which no other season gives you ... only in the winter, in the country, can you have longer quiet stretches when you can savor belonging to yourself.”

We have a few more months of winter, and between the snow shoveling and windshield scraping, we would do best to admire the beauty and quiet solitude of the season.