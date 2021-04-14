When I greeted an old acquaintance the other day with a handshake, he offered me a fist bump instead.

In pre-pandemic times I would have been offended. Refusing a handshake is akin to slapping someone in the face with a glove. It’s an insult that conveys you are not worthy of common courtesy.

In the times of COVID-19, handshakes are off-limits because they are a way to transmit the deadly virus. So refusal of a handshake could be merely for safety reasons, but it still could be misconstrued as a personal slight. How are we to know the difference during this time?

According to the Mayo Clinic, your hand is a horror story. It’s a lethal bio-weapon crawling with pathogens.

A square centimeter of skin supposedly contains ten to the power of seven bacteria. The common cold virus can survive on unwashed hands for three hours, so I understand the safety precautions.

So, has the pandemic caused the demise of the most common of courtesies and dealmakers? Can fist and elbow bumps replace a handshake?

Fist and elbow bumps may work as a show of camaraderie and solidarity on a football field, but can they convey the sincerity and agreement-binding quality of a handshake? I think not.

According to Ellsa Al-Shamahi, author of the essay “The Handshake: A Gripping History, ” common wisdom is that the handshake has been around since the Middle Ages. It supposedly was meant to convey the fact that the shaker did not have a “knife beneath the cloak.”

But Al-Shamahi disproves that fallacy with a Mesopotamian relief from the ninth century in the Iraq Museum in Baghdad she saw that looked like a hand-shaking ritual.

However, in 1901 Leon Czolgosz approached then-President William McKinley with a handshake while shooting him with a gun cloaked in the other hand. So in that regard, handshakes can’t be trusted as true gestures of honesty or trustworthiness. Yet their absence comes off as a symbol of growing coarseness and lack of courtesy in our society.

Can we trust a fist bump? We can only trust that it’s safer than a handshake at this point in time.

The handshake is so fundamental to our culture. There’s the feeling that something will be lost if it disappears from our daily lives.

Boys learn early on, more so than girls, the importance of a firm handshake. It conveys messages of greeting, approval, confidence and fraternity. By the same token, a limp handshake conveys just the opposite of those attributes — insincerity, rudeness, weakness and deceitfulness.

“The handshake is one of the only tactile gestures available to us which invites intimacy without also suggesting predatory erotic interest,” Al-Shamahi wrote.

She added when this is all over, we will have to make a bargain between the handshake’s emotional benefits of contact and its accompanying risk of contagion.

Al-Shamahi said that handshaking may be “dirty, unhealthy and banned” but she looks forward to its return. Maybe it will be replaced with a hand-on-heart gesture.

Can we afford to lose another act of kindness, community and courtesy?