When it comes to the issue of abortion, some people are pro-life, and some people are pro-choice. I’ve never heard anyone say they’re pro-abortion.
Perhaps nothing divides our country even more than politics and immigration than the subject of abortion.
It has long been a contentious issue in the United States. Abortion divides Americans along partisan and religious lines.
A recent Pew Research Center study found that 59% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Another 39% think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.
Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents are more likely than Republicans and the Republican-minded to believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. The gap between the two groups has widened over the last few years.
In 2016, 72% of Democrats and 39% of Republicans supported legal abortion. Today that gap has widened considerably, with an 80% versus a 35% gap.
In a 2017 Pew Research survey, 48% of Americans believed having an abortion is morally wrong while 20% believed it was morally acceptable, with 31% claiming it is not a moral issue.
While I’m personally not for abortion, I strongly believe a woman has the right to decide what to do with her own body. It’s not up to a group of men to decide for her.
Pro-life really translates into pro-birth. It seems after said baby is born, the same pro-life folks deny them health care and other forms of support. Many children languish in the foster-care system and orphanages. Social services that help these kids are cut, leaving many of them homeless and without medical care.
Pro-life means taking care of life past birth. It’s easy to care for a not-yet-born human being who makes no demands. Not so with an already-born human being who relies on our support and demands care.
Is a woman supposed to carry a child to full-term who was bred through rape or incest? In the case of incest, there’s the possibility of mental defect in a child who then will need public services.
In the case of rape and the baby being put up for adoption, who will adopt him or her? It appears we’d rather adopt babies from China and other places than our children here at home.
Too many lawmakers are unwilling to hold fathers accountable for their role in said pregnancy. What’s fair and humane about that?
Remember no one likes abortion any more than we like sending our kids off to war.
