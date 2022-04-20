More than a few of my friends enjoy posting pictures and advertisements of old cars from the past on social media.
Each picture brings back memories from the time around the make and year of the car, some of which we drove and some we wished we did.
We let what we drive define us instead of defining ourselves.
Cars and their history define us as a nation, as well. That’s the gist of a new book by Bryan Appleyard titled “The Car: The Rise and Fall of the Machine that Made the Modern World.”
Appleyard believes cars suggest an authentic reality that if we only drive long enough we could find.
“There is a popular conviction, first, that America, in particular, is a country that needs looking for and second, that it cannot be found,” Appleyard wrote in an article in the Guardian, an online magazine.
Appleyard intends to document a way of life that he believes is passing by and an acknowledgment of the cultural and environmental impact the car has had on this planet for 135 years.
“Within a few years, owning a car might seem as eccentric as owning a train or a bus, or perhaps it will simply be illegal,” Appleyard wrote.
We have shaped our lives, our cities and our worlds around the needs and possibilities of vehicles Appleyard added.
“And nowhere has this global trend been more conspicuously evident than in the U.S., a nation whose rise and supremacy and incipient decline closely match the fortunes of the motor car,” he said.
In 1932 Britain was the world’s largest car manufacturer and, by the 1950s, the world’s largest car exporter. But it was Japan that revolutionized car manufacturing. In the process, it left Detroit fighting for its life.
For years I drove only American cars until recently when I bought a Honda SUV.
It’s not a new one, mind you. Having a new car never was a status symbol for me. Having a nice car that ran well was all that mattered to me.
The only car I could say I ever loved was a 1969 Chevy Camaro I owned in my young adulthood. I wrecked it on a drunken summer night in the South End.
Appleyard weighed the ecstatic freedoms and remarkable convenience the car has brought against the death and destruction it also has delivered.
He pondered the meaning of celebrity car deaths and the inefficacy of drive-by shootings.
I once had a college professor tell me that anyone more concerned with what someone drives than the person inside the vehicle is shallow and lacking respect. The professor himself, a charismatic man, drove a faded old Jeep. His vehicle told nothing about the man inside.
As long as my car has a good sound system so I can hear my jazz better is what matters most to me and always has. An audio tech once told me that listening to good music on a crappy sound system is disrespectful to the artist. I agree.
It’s never what I drive that matters but who I am as a person.
