This weekend we gain an extra hour of sleep, an extra hour at the bar, an extra hour to do whatever because daylight saving time ends this Sunday.
Some experts say switching back and forth between daylight saving time and standard time wreaks havoc on our bodies. It messes with our sleep cycle, throws off our internal clock and makes it hard for autistic children to adjust to the change, just to name a few detriments.
Some of us blame the farmers for daylight saving time. We’ve been told that more daylight in the evening gives them more time to work with their animals and crops. But if we want to eat, we better not go there.
Contrary to popular belief, daylight saving time was not invented for the benefit of farmers. When it was first introduced in 1918, it lasted only seven months before the bill was repealed. During World War II, then-president Franklin Roosevelt revived the idea of daylight saving time, calling it “War Time.” The reason was to save energy.
However, the idea of daylight saving time first was conceived in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin on his visit to Paris as an American delegate. He did not invent the concept but merely suggested it to the Parisians to save money on candles and lamp oil.
Studies have shown that daylight saving time also reduces pedestrian fatalities and robberies due to the extended sunlight.
However, a 2008 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found a higher incidence of heart attacks in the first three weekdays after clocks move back and forth. The time switches also trigger changes in the body’s circadian rhythm, which can lead to cluster headaches and weeks of discomfort.
Not everyone adopted daylight saving time. Arizona opted out of it in 1968. Due to the state’s hot climate, it was deemed unnecessary.
Many parents find it hard for their children to adjust to daylight saving time. It’s dark when the kids go to school, which can be dangerous, and it also throws off their schedule.
I hate losing an hour in March when daylight saving time begins but enjoy the extra hour when it ends in the fall. I like the extra hours of sunlight in the summer. I hate the dark early evening hours of winter as I’m ready to put on my robe and sweatpants and stay inside for the night.
