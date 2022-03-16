No matter how much time has passed, the pain of suicide lasts for those closest to the people who died.
Cammy Stahlin-Rocker’s 22-year-old son Isaac took his own life six years ago, but it still hurts today for her just as much as it did back then.
Every day something reminds her — a sound, a smell or a cardinal brings back thoughts of her son.
This is something anyone contemplating suicide should be aware of. The people you leave behind hurt long after your pain is gone. Your pain reverberates to your family and friends for the rest of their lives.
The pain you felt becomes larger than you.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that firearms accounted for approximately 53% of suicides in 2020. Rates of suicide by fall, poisoning and suffocation declined significantly, with around 1,000 fewer deaths.
Males accounted for approximately 79% of all suicides in 2020. Rates increased by 5% in males aged 25 to 34 years and declined by 12% among those aged 45 to 54, 55 to 64 and 65 to 74 years. As startling as these numbers are, there are websites dedicated to discussing suicide methods.
A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Star did a feature on such sites. The article explained certain situations where people committed suicide after referring to these sites. However, the Star did not print the website addresses for these sites nor exact methods or details of the victims’ deaths.
The Star article referenced one victim, Miles Smith, who learned how to turn a common household item into a lethal concoction from one of these websites. Smith died at the age of 31 in August. He left a security code for his phone and laptop, which is how his mother, Lynn Hearst, found the information about how he ended his life.
In late December, a bipartisan group of congressional leaders asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate these sites and determine whether the administrators can be held accountable for associated deaths.
That conversation is just beginning. The Mayo Clinic provided information in the article on warning signs to look for in someone who may be suicidal. Some things to look out for are changes in normal routine, including sleeping too much or too little, giving away belongings with no logical explanation, personality changes and reckless and destructive actions.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of committing suicide, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.