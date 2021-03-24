She was the last one.

Ms. Virginia Glass was the last of the Black educators from Bartlett and Horace Mann schools. With her passing a week ago at the age of 103, she closed a chapter on local Black history.

At 103 years old, Ms. Glass’ mind was still sharp as a pin. Times when I’d go visit her in the nursing home she amazed me with all the facts she kept about her teaching career and the students. Ms. Glass also stayed sharp on contemporary issues facing youth today.

She was my second-grade teacher at Horace Mann when it was still an all-Black school with Black teachers and principals.

Those educators knew the kids well. They taught our parents and lived in the neighborhood.

Ms. Glass and her husband, Harold, were friends with my mom and dad. If I acted up, she had a straight line to my house. I could not get by with much.

But Ms. Glass and the other Black educators weren’t all about discipline. They recognized the skills and talents of their students before the students realized it themselves.

In her class is where I learned I loved words. In her class I was the best reader and she had me go around and help other students who were having trouble with words. She recognized that I was a good student who sometimes needed some guidance and focus.

When I was in the Kansas City, Kansas, school system, they wanted to hold me back a grade. They figured I was slower than the other kids. The St. Joseph teachers found different and I flourished.

Ms. Glass, Ms. Chambers, Ms. Wilson, Ms. Williams, Ms. Long and the other teachers were talented ladies who wrote school plays and taught everything. Some even coached sports.

They were highly educated women.

Ms. Glass graduated valedictorian of her class from Bartlett High School. She graduated from Lincoln University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.

Ms. Glass was an educator for more than 40 years, inspiring students at Bartlett School, Horace Mann Elementary and Edison Elementary. All her students loved and respected her. She left them with a good work ethic.

In 2016, she was inducted into the Black Archives Museum Hall of Fame in recognition for her commitment to her community service and dedication to helping students.

Ms. Glass served on various boards, including the YMCA board, Teacher’s Credit Union as vice president and the Missouri State Teachers Association, among others.

Her passing leaves a huge hole in the community that can never be replaced.

This year took two of our Black educators, Ms. Glass and Hamilton Henderson. Two people dedicated to youth and community. We should never forget their service.