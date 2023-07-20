This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Alonzo Weston (copy)

Alonzo Weston

 Alonzo Weston

When Pong came out in 1972, I became hooked on video games. I’m in my 60s now and I’m still hooked on video gaming, as is my son in his 40s.

I mostly play sports video games but I also like adventures. I can be an outlaw in a western game, a Viking fighting the English, a 1950s L.A. detective or Sherlock Holmes solving crimes in London.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.