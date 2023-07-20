When Pong came out in 1972, I became hooked on video games. I’m in my 60s now and I’m still hooked on video gaming, as is my son in his 40s.
I mostly play sports video games but I also like adventures. I can be an outlaw in a western game, a Viking fighting the English, a 1950s L.A. detective or Sherlock Holmes solving crimes in London.
If I was a kid, it would be hard to go to school. As a retired adult, it’s a perfect use of my downtime.
For a long time, I felt embarrassed about my video gaming addiction. Was I too old to be playing kid’s games? None of my older friends did or could. I’ve seen them try and it was like asking them to walk on water. They marveled at how I could play these games. It helps keep my mind and reflexes sharp and it’s entertaining and cheaper than spending my time in a bar or casino.
I’m not alone. A recent AARP: The Magazine study showed that there are more than 52 million video gamers over the age of 50. That’s an increase of 12 million since 2016.
My son has two games he plays that are extremely engrossing, “Skyrim” and “Cities.”
“Skyrim” is a sort of medieval futuristic open-world game where your character can fight, raise a family, become a werewolf or vampire and have other adventures. It’s a beautiful game with lush scenery and experiences. The city game allows the player to develop and design his own town complete with public services and finances. It’s both educational and entertaining.
When I was a high schooler, I played Strat-O-Matic football, a dice and card game that used the stats of NFL players. I can remember dreaming and wishing there was a way I could see the players making the plays themselves when I played the game. When the “Madden NFL” football game came out, it was a dream come true. Same way with Marvel superhero movies. I was an avid comic book reader as a kid and dreamed of seeing these heroes in real-life action. Now in my later years, we have the Marvel Cinematic Universe which brings these characters to life.
I may be an old man now but still young at heart. My age isn’t going to keep me from enjoying the things I wished for as a kid. It all helps keep me young and my mind sharp.
Laugh at this childish old man if you want but I’m enjoying these things of my childhood. For me, it’s a fountain of youth and I see it as a good cheap use of my time. I can be Patrick Mahomes or Sherlock Holmes in my video gaming life safe in my home with a cold beer.
