Coming out of Hazel’s Downtown coffee shop Monday morning I didn’t expect to run into Baghead Jheri, the Messanie Street philosopher. But I did. He was standing on the corner outside the shop in full regalia and bags of aluminum cans clanking at his side.
After we said our “good mornings” and “how dos,” I could tell Bag had a lot on his mind.
“What up, Bag? I asked curiously.
“Aw man, I can’t get over how I’m seeing so many panhandlers here in the city on every corner,” Bag said, shaking his head. “On almost every corner here in the city.”
“Guess it’s a symptom of the growing poverty here in the city,” I reasoned.
“Shoot, I’m poor but I ain’t begging fo’ nuthin’,” Bag said. “I hustle and bustle for my living. Oughta be a law.”
“Bag, the city can’t arrest panhandlers because it’s considered free speech by the Supreme Court,” I explained. “But they can limit the places people can panhandle.”
“Since when did begging become free speech? What is the speech about? I’m poor, give me some money?” Bag questioned.
“In 2015 the United States Supreme Court heard a case that said local laws prohibiting begging on street corners could be unconstitutional,” I quoted from a news source.
“Here in this town we got more social service agencies than any place else in the country to help folks,” Bag said. “They help me when I can’t make two nickels meet.”
“Yeah but some folks have legal and other issues from using these services,” I said. “Some homeless advocates say taking panhandlers off the streets makes it hard for them to get the money they need to survive.”
“I see cats standing on corners holding up signs with stupid sayings on them. Howzat trying to make money? And standing in the hot sun all day to make some stupid point,” Bag said.
“Well, there you go. Free speech,” I answered.
“OK then the cops surely can do something about the rude and crazy drivers here in town. These folks will run you over if you drive or walk too slow in front of them. They run stop signs and red lights like it’s a free-for-all,” Bag said.
“I know, it’s crazy,” I answered. “Just the other day I had some dumb kid stand out in the middle of the street daring me to hit him,” I said. “On Ashland the other day some kid passed me on the right side because the speed limit there was too slow.”
“Maybe that’s a symptom of seeing so many Donald Trump flags and signs all over town,” Bag said. “People done lost they minds.”
“Free country, free speech,” I said.
“Saw the other day where Trump is leading the Republican Party by a huge margin over the nearest candidate for president,” Bag said. “Thought he couldn’t run no more for all the indictments.”
“I know and don’t understand,” I said.
“Well if he can’t run no more then why post that stat? Is it just to stir the pot or what?”
With that, Bag walked off down the street toward the river.
