The St. Joseph News-Press offices have been closed since March and I’ve been working from home since then.

That’s why I haven’t seen Bag-Head Jheri, the Messanie Street Philosopher, until last week when I had to go back to the office for something.

There he was in all his Jheri-curled, aluminum can, trash bagged regalia but now with a mask standing in front of the Pony Expresso coffee shop drinking a latte.

He flagged me down. I pulled over.

“Hey, Weston, how you hanging during this corona-vitis stuff?” Bag asked by way of greeting.

“I’m surviving. Hate having to work from home during all this,” I said.

“Well, brutha, gotta be safe so we can get back to some kinda normal. Wear dat mask, keep your distance like somebody got B.O.,” Bag advised.

“I know, Bag, just want things to get back to normal,” I moaned.

“Dey won’t get nowhere nears normal if people don’t stop acting the fool. We can’t open the schools when cases are still rising,” Bag said.

“Heard kids don’t get the virus,” I answered.

“Dey say young kids can’t but can still pass it on, I saw on CNN. But what about older kids and the teachers? Their lives matter too,” Bag said.

“I know we still gotta be safe to get ahead of this thing,” I said.

“Baseball done started and already players and coaches getting the ‘vitis and you wanna send kids back to school? We have tornado drills and active shooter drills to keep kids safe. Dis is an attack too,” Bag reasoned.

“If we’re to survive this thing, we gotta listen to the experts instead of the ones wanting to open everything up to save the economy,” I reasoned.

“Won’t be no economy if everyone dead,” Bag said. “And cutting funding to the testing centers so more tests can’t be done doesn’t mean the numbers are going down, just means no money for more testing.”

“What do you think about the passing of John Lewis and the Black Lives Matter movement?” I asked, changing the subject.

“Oh man, we losing our heroes at a time we need them,” Bag said.

“I know. It’s sad and scary,” I said.

“People get mad and say all lives matter, not just Black lives. True dat, but for years Black lives didn’t matter. If they mattered, John Lewis wouldn’t have had his head busted open trying to cross a bridge to register blacks to vote,” Bag said.

“Yeah, real bravery, not just posturing,” I said.

“One thing I’m glad he lived to see is at Black Live Mater rallies there are more whites than Blacks in many cases, whereas when he crossed the Edmund Pettus bridge and other protests in the ’60s the crowds was mostly Black. To me, that’s progress,” Bag said

“Yes that is encouraging,” I said.

“Now if we can get some Blacks to see that Black lives matter and stop shooting each other up,” Bag said.

“Yes I know, this Black on Black crime is senseless as is white on white crime, which happens at the same rate. But that’s not widely reported. It has to do with familiarity,” I said.

“Know what I hate? This no-snitching bull. A couple weeks ago had another shooting at John Lucas Park. Hundreds of people around and no one saw a thing, but if a cop had shot someone, cellphone cameras woulda lit up. Don’t care if it’s your nephew, cousin or son doing dis mess, they need to help tell what you saw. The victim is related to someone too. We as a race still have a ways to go too,” Bag said as he walked away down Eighth Street.