You see them all over town hanging out on the corner of busy intersections holding crude cardboard signs with pleas for help written on them.
The problem is, you don’t want to see them. It’s a bad look for our lovely city. You wish they’d go away or get a job. You either feel guilty or angry as you pass them by. Sometimes you can spare a dollar or two even though you suspect they’ll spend it on booze or drugs.
But who are they? They’re somebody’s mother, somebody’s dad, somebody’s kid. They’re someone who somebody brought into this world just like you. They have the same dreams and hopes as we all do.
Maybe taking the time to know them will help you understand.
Ralph Simpson, a 57-year-old with a gray beard and hair, stands on the corner of 22nd Street and Frederick Avenue two or three hours a day. He joins the legion of homeless veterans, men, women and people with mental issues on street corners all over town.
Rain, cold or smothering heat, he stands there holding a cardboard sign with a message scribbled on it that simply says “All hello, God bless, anything helps.”
Simpson knows standing here all day isn’t good on his bad back. He’s disabled and about ready to get evicted from his apartment, which is why he does it.
The disability check he received every month barely covers food. Rent seems like a luxury item against his hunger.
“I’m tired of asking family for money. They’re there to help me doing as bad as I am but they’re not doing much better either,” Simpson said while standing on the corner one hot, busy spring afternoon.
From all the cars that passed him by in a little over two hours, he received only $2. Two dollars doesn’t buy or help much, but it’s something.
Simpson said he’s been on the corner asking for money for a little over a year. At first, it was embarrassing, he said. After a while, you get used to it or find a way to ignore the insults and threats.
“You got people yelling at you to get a job and other things,” Simpson said while shaking his head in frustration.
He said there has to be an easier way than going to all the social service agencies in town to ask for help. But the Family Guidance Center, located a couple of blocks from where he stands, is helping him find a place to live, he said.
Until then, he’ll stand in the hot sun and the drowning rain holding a cardboard sign and depending on the kindness of strangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.