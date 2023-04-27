For years I’ve fought to control my anger. Sometimes I’ve been successful, many times I haven’t been even close.
My anger has caused me to hurt people I love, lose jobs and self respect.
But there is such a thing as righteous anger, a view as argued in a series of recent books including Myisha Cherry’s “The Case for Rage: Why anger is Essential to Anti-Racist Struggle,” and Soraya Chemaly’s “Rage Becomes Her: ThePower of Women’s Anger,” to name a couple.
In an essay by Benedict S. Robinson titled “Anger’s Privilege,” the author writes that a progressive narrative about anger and politics has been circulating widely in the last few years.
Robinson says that narrative can be distilled into a few basic points: Anger responds to injustice; it is right to be angry when experiencing or witnessing injustice; and anger has the political and diagnostic function of telling us that something is unjust.
It may be unjust when someone runs a red light or cuts you off in traffic and you get angry, but is it a righteous anger? Road rage isn’t considered justifiable anger. We just have to resign ourselves to the fact that there are idiots and bad drivers everywhere. We would do best to let Darwinism hopefully take its course and drive them into extinction.
I’ve had the right to be angry on many occasions in my life when faced with racism. I’ve dealt with it on jobs and in other social settings. At times when my anger turned to violence, like the one time I slugged a racist foreman in the mouth, I paid the consequence by getting fired from a job. Righteous anger, yes, but was my response the proper use of that anger?
Author Elizabeth Spelman said a “systematic denial of anger when it is expressed by the marginalized, minoritized or unprivileged — women, Blacks, LGBTQ people, the disabled — is itself a critical mechanism of subordination.”
Spelman said a central goal is to invite the oppressed to own their anger and channel it into progressive political projects. But will the anger of the oppressed be recognized by a society that already has systematically decided to sideline, discredit, condemn or ignore it?
Robinson wrote, “Today the most visibly angry people are not progressive but the newly vocal radical right who are motivated by a series of more or less factitious grievances into expressions of anger whose aim is to instill fear in marginalized communities. This anger is a tactic of oppression. People in positions of power are more likely to express anger directly and that people in disadvantaged social positions are more likely to get pushback for expressing anger.”
We have a right to be angry at those who work to keep the disenfranchised powerless and defenseless and own our anger. Not owning our anger means storming the nation’s capitol and denying it ever happened saying it was a tourist event. We have a right and a duty to be angry at this sort of anger and willful ignorance.
