A friend and I went to his first Kansas City Chiefs football game on the Sunday before the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
The Oakland Raiders won the game 27 to 24 over the Chiefs that day and a collective groan came out of Arrowhead Stadium. Little did we all know that a couple of days later we’d have a much larger distress.
That Tuesday, a militant terrorist group took over airplanes and targeted the United States in four separate but united attacks on American targets.
Two planes flew into the towers of the World Trade Center that morning, another crashed into the Pentagon. The attack planned for the fourth plane, headed for the U.S. Capitol, was thwarted by some brave passengers who diverted it from its intended target. While successful in sabotaging the attack, Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing all passengers on board.
The casualties were high from the attacks. There were a reported 2,996 deaths combined in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. Many illnesses and deaths in the aftermath were from contamination.
The militant Islamic group al Qaeda, led by Osama Bin Laden, was responsible for the attacks.
War was waged on Afghanistan as a result of the attacks. It became the longest war in U.S. history, lasting 20 years until President Biden recently withdrew troops.
After the 9/11 attacks, the nation truly united — Democrats, Republicans, men, women, Black and white all together under the American flag. That unity lasted until the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on our nation’s Capitol. The only difference this time was that it was a domestic terrorist attack instead of a foreign one. A symbol, if you will, of the deteriorating unity of our nation.
America is now attacking itself. Everything is a political fight. Right against left. Democrat vs. Republican. Black Lives Matter. Gay Lives Matter. All Lives Matter. Pro-Life. Pro-Choice. Anti-Vaccine vs. pro-vaccine. Common sense vs. rage and emotion.
How did we get here from there? How do we get back together again? Or were we really not all that together to begin with but found common ground against an outside enemy?
This time the enemy is us. And we’re attacking us.
This is a time for common sense and clear thought, politics aside. We’ve weaponized religion and mangled the Constitution, for gosh sakes.
What will it take for common sense and unity to live again? We have it in us to be as united as we imagine. Just have a clear head and look at all the damage we’ve brought to ourselves.
Our country’s life and sanity depend on our common sense, understanding and compassion.
Twenty years later, we find ourselves facing another enemy and it is us.
