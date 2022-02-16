It’s Black History Month but kids in some schools across the country will be denied the right to learn anything about it.
You heard that right.
Republican-led legislatures in several states passed laws last year to ban or limit schools from teaching about racism and how it is infused in American institutions.
According to a list compiled by Education Week, 37 states have introduced measures to limit how race and discrimination can be taught in public school classrooms. Close to 15 of these states have imposed laws to enforce these restrictions.
Missouri is one of those states.
The New York Times recently reported on such instances.
In rural New Hampshire, a teacher had to take down a Black Lives Matter sign in her classroom.
In Oklahoma City, a history teacher had to think twice before using the word “white” to describe people who defended slavery,
A social studies teacher in Lubbock, Texas, felt that having candid political discussions in her classroom was becoming “kind of like a tightrope.”
The laws have the added threat of termination for teachers who defy these rules.
“This legislation is very nebulous,” said Grace Leatherman, executive director of the National Council for History Education, as quoted in a New York Times article. “There is certainly a chilling effect.”
The lawmakers claim it’s an effort to curtail the teachings of what they call “divisive concepts.”
I say children need to be taught this history so they learn not to repeat the mistakes of the past. The truth is not a divisive concept, only the negative reactions to it.
Limiting such education is the same sin we have accused other countries, like Germany, of committing. Strange bedfellows indeed — or are they?
The local Black Archives Museum works to keep Black history education alive. Every February, area schools are invited to visit the museum where members re-enact certain events like a lunch counter sit-in and impersonate people central to the cause, such as Medgar Evers. The students also learn about local Black history and history makers.
All the local schools and some area schools have attended these events.
There’s no reason to feel guilt or shame over these teachings unless you commit such acts of racism or still hold onto racist beliefs.
