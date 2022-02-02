Here we are at yet another Black History Month. The theme for this year’s observance is “Black Health and Wellness.”
I take it as a call to take stock not only of our personal physical and mental health but our community, national and social health as well.
Nationally, we all have to be aware of efforts to erase all the progress the Black community has made through the years.
There’s legislation now underway to hinder the voting rights of Blacks, an action spurred on by the rantings and accusations of a former president who claimed the last election was rigged because he lost.
Under the guise of making elections fair, this legislation will use gerrymandering and other tactics to hinder the voting capabilities of minorities. I wouldn’t be surprised to see us go back to such pre-Civil Rights strategies as having to correctly count how many jelly beans are in a jar to vote.
The Black Lives Matter movement is lumped in with hate groups such as the Proud Boys, the Nazis and others. Those latter groups are rooted in hate. Black Lives Matter is a movement started as a rallying defense against the incidents of police killings of innocent Blacks and other recent racial acts.
Black Lives Matter does not mean that all lives don’t matter, it means that Black lives matter when for so long our lives didn’t. Slavery, discrimination, segregation and lynching proved for years that Black lives didn’t matter.
But there are also efforts underway to curtail the teaching of the accurate history of such matters. The argument being the teaching of truth will hurt non-minority students. Never mind the hurt withholding the truth has done to minority students. The hope is that younger generations will learn the truth so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past.
Some people will read this column and accuse me of being racist for highlighting these injustices. Sometimes all I have to do is write the word “black” in regards to a car or a shirt or another object and some folks seeing that one word assume the column is racist. Stupid, I know, but this is why we need the education.
But all is not woe and gloom. Education and community involvement abounds across the country as well as locally.
A few weeks ago, the Black Archives, in conjunction with Missouri Western State University and the Bartlett Center, held a Black Business Summit at the Bartlett Center that was well attended. The Black Archives also plans more educational activities for the community, including adding more displays of local Black history at the museum.
At the business summit, I met many young Black entrepreneurs and businessmen who I never knew existed. It was an inspirational as well as an educational experience for all who attended.
A topic brought up at the summit was the need to find a common goal again as a Black community. In the past, the Black community banded together in the fight for Civil Rights. It appears we may have to travel that road again.
