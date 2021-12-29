In a couple of days, we will arrive at a new year. And what a strange trip this past year has been. Actually, it’s been an odd beginning of this decade with the pandemic, presidential and election shenanigans, strange weather and the like.
It occurred to me that 2022 is the future in most of those 1950s and 1960s sci-fi movies. There are no flying cars or aliens walking among us yet, but we have self-driving cars, computer phones, Facebook and other future-type stuff.
We can do open-heart surgeries, liver and kidney transplants and perform other medical feats that before seemed impossibly futuristic. Yet in many ways we’re going back in time.
I’m not sure there’s been this much national dissension since the Civil War. We settle too many disagreements with guns today just like in the old west.
But as everyone knows, a new year brings renewed hope. Hope that we will become better people, hope our nation gets better and hope the virus goes away.
There are more than a few superstitions about how we can make a new year better. How you spend New Year’s Day supposedly sets the precedent for the coming year.
One idea is about eating black-eyed peas and collard greens on New Year’s Day. Those foods are supposed to represent folding money and coins.
Kissing someone at midnight is supposed to guarantee those sentiments will continue for the next 12 months.
A superstition that originated in Spain is to eat 12 grapes — no more or less — to bring good luck for each month ahead.
Fill up your cupboards and fridge on New Year’s Day because it’s considered bad luck to start the new year with both bare. That wards off poverty and hardship for the coming year.
Keep a few extra dollars in your wallet or purse or loan any money on New Year’s Day to avoid setting a precedent of low cash flow for the next 12 months.
Don’t clean the house on New Year’s Day, including dishes and laundry, for fear that you’ll sweep and wash away any luck headed your way.
Open your doors at midnight so you can let the old year out and welcome the new one in.
Avoid crying on New Year’s Day or it could set a year of sadness in motion.
Don’t leave the house until someone enters from the outside. That person supposedly will say a lot about the luck you’ll have in the coming year.
Buy some fireworks and noisemakers to set off at midnight to scare evil spirits and omens away for the year.
And be prepared not to recognize family and friends for at least a month to six weeks of the new year. That’s how long it usually takes for the resolution promises to wear off.
That’s a lot of stuff to remember to do to start a new year.
I wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous year ahead, whether or not you follow the superstitions.
