On balmy summer evenings, I sit on my porch with a cold beer and a boom box playing jazz thinking about those hot dusty days of my youth.
Summer came on a warm breeze through screened doors and windows. Summer vacation from school hadn’t begun yet and all the classroom windows were open, tempting us with forthcoming warmness, sunshine and adventure.
It’s a season described by F. Scott Fitzgerald as “and so with the sunshine and the great burst of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.”
Not many had air conditioning. For most, that was a box fan propped up in an open window or a cooling breeze through a screen door.
Our young life began over and over again in the summer. New adventures with old friends on bicycles through hot asphalt streets.
The summer days of my youth began with friends knocking on our wooden screen door beckoning me to go on another summer adventure.
Those adventures included pick-up baseball and other ball games, dirt clod fights on Devil’s Backbone and raiding the neighbors’ fruit trees and vegetable gardens.
We never went hungry, whether it be lunch from a neighbor’s fruit tree or garden or a 3-V Cola and a cupcake bought with earnings from selling pop bottles.
Water from a garden hose was better than any Gatorade or other sports drink.
We rode our bikes through Goosetown and other parts of the city with the only rule being to be home before dark.
Kids today have cell phones, video games and other solitary gadgets but none of the freedom to be anywhere you wanted as long as it was before nightfall.
We heard of boogeymen but never met one. Today the boogeyman is all too real, which keeps kids close to home.
As an adult today, it’s gas prices that keep me close to home. Random gunfire mixes in with the sounds of cicadas and other night creatures now keeping us near home and ever vigilant.
But as long as I can travel to my front porch I’m fine. No risk there except from pesky mosquitoes and other night insects and creatures.
A family of rabbits slips under our chain link fence to come by for a visit and an evening meal of the feed corn laid out for them.
As long as I have this life and these memories, summer will always be with me.
