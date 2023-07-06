This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


 Alonzo Weston

The once sturdy sugar maple tree in front of our house found its freedom during a summer storm just before Independence Day.

When a big storm hits, the bright-colored sugar maples are the first trees to go down. They are fast-growing trees, adding one to two feet of height in a year, which makes them popular as well as susceptible to big storms, They live anywhere from 300 to 400 years if left untouched. Each storm season in St. Joseph takes out several of our sugar maples here in town, especially on Ashland Avenue.

