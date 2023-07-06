The once sturdy sugar maple tree in front of our house found its freedom during a summer storm just before Independence Day.
When a big storm hits, the bright-colored sugar maples are the first trees to go down. They are fast-growing trees, adding one to two feet of height in a year, which makes them popular as well as susceptible to big storms, They live anywhere from 300 to 400 years if left untouched. Each storm season in St. Joseph takes out several of our sugar maples here in town, especially on Ashland Avenue.
Our maple withstood previous wind storms until this one ripped it out of the ground by its roots. When it fell, it took the squirrel that the next-door neighbors and I adopted with it. Its body was found among the woody debris.
My neighbor and I never knew who owned the tree, as it sat right on our property line, so we took turns pruning and trimming it each year. After the storm hit the city cleaned up the carnage.
I won’t miss the mess but I’ll miss the tree. It was home to our squirrel, woodpeckers, finches, sparrows, robins and other wildlife. It had a majestic lineage, as sugar maples are the symbol of Canada. It is the state tree in New York, West Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.
Violent Midwestern storms might be our state symbol as well. Usually happening in early spring, the two in the past week have been outliers. In addition to the weekend storm, another swept through on the heels of Independence Day, right after the neighborhood fireworks shows.
Or sugar maple was considerate enough when it fell to land in a way that missed our house and the neighbor’s car, which sat a few feet away. It fell so quietly the neighbors and I did not hear it. I saw it through our bedroom window after my routine 3 a.m. bathroom break. It brings to mind the adage, “If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”
Well, our sugar maple fell in the city and no one heard it. She went quietly to her death with little destruction in her wake. Thank you sugar maple for leaving quietly and conscientiously. We’ll miss you.
