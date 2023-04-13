With the seasons so out of whack it seems it’s hard to tell if spring is here or not.
I see the dogwoods blooming and the daffodils my daughter planted years ago in grade school in full bloom when it’s spitting snow.
Rain I can understand as being part of spring. But what about sleet?
I can smell the distant smoke of burning yard waste and barbecue grills as signs of spring but then it snows again. Sometimes it snows in April and May. Is it global warming or God keeping us on our seasonal toes?
There are still spring traditions that live despite the weather changes. One of these is spring cleaning. Sure you want to purge your house of hibernation debris from a long winter, but spring cleaning can be traced back to the Persian New Year of Nowruz, the first day of spring. You observe the holiday by celebrating the rebirth of nature by replacing old items with new ones and planting flowers and vegetation.
In Jewish culture, spring is a time of ridding your house of all yeast-based food in preparation for Passover.
Yard sales are another sign of spring. The act of having rummage sales is not new. It dates back to the early 1800s when shipyards would put lost or damaged cargo up for public sale, according to the Mental Floss website.
May Day is celebrated as a symbolic representation of springtime. The celebration held regularly between April 28 and May 3 shares themes and rituals of the ancient Roman festival of Florallia, a tribute to the goddess of Flora.
May Day in my neighborhood is when the children at Edison Elementary School place daffodils on our porch with a note wishing us happy May.
In Poland, children celebrate what is called “Wet Monday” or “Dyngus Day” by dumping buckets of water on unsuspecting sleeping victims.
People often ask me why I don’t move to sunnier, more stable climates. My answer is always the same: I like it here and I like the seasons, come what may.
I like the beauty and calm of winter, the joy of summer sun, the majesty of autumn leaves and cool breezes and the beauty of spring rain.
Living in Missouri, if you don’t like one season wait a day and it will change.
