Walking into the Downtown post office last week I heard a familiar voice call out my name.

“Weston, Weston let me hollah at you brotha.”

You guessed it. The voice came from Baghead Jheri, the Messanie Street Philosopher.

“Yeah, what is it man? I’m in a hurry,” I answered impatiently.

“Don’t you feel things starting to get betta?” Bag said.

“Yeah somewhat. The sun is shining, trees are budding,” I said.

“No I’m talkin’ ‘bout we almost got the virus licked if people would take the damn shot and wear they mask,” Bag answered.

“Yes, I guess you could be optimistic. I always wait for the other shoe to drop,” I said.

“Shoot, I’m so optimistic I think the school levy and bond issue will pass and we’ll get new schools,” Bag said. “Not that we need new schools.”

“What do you mean we don’t need new schools?” I asked, surprised by his answer.

“Number one, we don’t have the tax base like Parkville and other more affluent places to afford a space-age mega school. Just update the schools we have and keep all three high schools.

“I want a Cadillac too, but I gotta walk ‘cause I can’t afford even a 1980s Buick. School district needs to walk too before it runs,” Bag said.

“The flip side to that argument I heard was that if we build new schools, we’ll attract more wealthier families and increase the tax base,” I answered.

“The ol’ build it and they will come thing, right? To that I say don’t count your chickens before they hatch, even if it is Easter,” Bag shot back.

“OK, OK, agree to disagree. What else is on your mind?” I asked.

“People running around here not wearing masks, not getting the shots and gathering in crowds like we got this virus thing whipped,” Bag said, shaking his head.

“Yeah, I know. I got my shots and still wear my mask,” I said.

“That’s wise brother. Remember how after we licked 1918 virus and went straight into the roaring ‘20s? That was because folks listened to the doctors and the experts and didn’t rush things,” Bag said.

“I know we still have to be vigilant and safe until the danger is over. We lost too many lives already,” I said.

“True dat. Too many people listened to our former president, who didn’t take the virus seriously until too late and thinks the government is trying to take their freedoms. To that, I say you’re free to die,” Bag said.

“A democracy is tasked with taking care of its people,” I reasoned.

“Another thing. How did Trump get off the charge of instigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot?” Bag asked.

“I don’t know. The state of politics now, I guess,” I said.

“Those folks stormed the Capitol based on his lie that the election was rigged. He even said he was gonna walk with them but he was too chicken to do it. If dat’s not instigating, I don’t know what is,” Bag said.

“I know, it’s crazy. I still see Trump signs up all around like they believe he’s coming back,” I said, shaking my head.

“And what’s that My Pillow guy got to do with anything? How is he some kind of consultant and expert saying Trump will be back in office in August. I would not buy a pillow from this guy for a dog,” Bag said.

“I know, we’re living in some crazy times, but like you said it’s getting better,” I said.

“Yeah, soon as we get rid of all the craziness still left behind,” Bag said before walking away.