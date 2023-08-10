School in St. Joseph begins in a few days and it always means a few lifestyle changes for me. We live across the street from an elementary school and soon I can expect to not be able to park by my house two times a day — morning when school begins and afternoon when school lets out.
My yard will be filled with stray homework and school notice papers. Next May, the students will bring us and the neighbors a May Day plant.
Sometimes I sit on my porch and listen to the children play. Their laughter, a chorus of squeals and screams, is youthful, invigorating music.
Our school district has had some problems through the years and still does with attendance and bullying.
School attendance nationwide still isn’t what it was before COVID. Public school enrollment is down by more than a million nationwide from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
In Missouri, students are allowed 20 unexcused absence days per school year. Beyond that number is considered excessive absenteeism.
They say education is the great equalizer but kids with chronic absenteeism are at greater risk of becoming dropouts and potential drains on society.
We also need to understand that many students today experience tremendous adversity in their lives which may exacerbate the problem. Poverty, health challenges, community violence and troubling family circumstances make it difficult for some kids to attend school.
When I was a coach at the former Neely Elementary School some years ago, I saw some of these tragedies up close. One fifth-grader I coached lived in a house alone because his dad was in prison and his mother was on methamphetamine and absent from the home. The kid dressed and fed himself and made it to school.
Bullying is another problem in our schools. Sometimes it leads to horrific tragedies like suicide.
Recently I heard of an 11-year-old boy who committed suicide at an age that should be a grand time in life. When I was 11 years old all I thought of was getting a Mattel Vroom bike for my birthday and was glad I was the same age as my cartoon hero, Johnny Quest. I was too young to worry about girls then. That would come later.
When I broke up with girls at 16 years old, I thought my life was over after each breakup. But another female came along and the joy/misery circle would start all over again. Sadly some kids never make it out of the misery part.
This is why children’s laughter is music to me. It means the kids are happy and content and being kids, as they should be.
