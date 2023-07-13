It seems like every other day UPS, Amazon, Instacart or another delivery service leaves a box or some food on our front porch.
It’s my wife’s doing. She hardly ever ventures into a brick-and-mortar store to buy anything. She prefers to shop online as do many other people, according to several reports. You can blame much of it on the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced people to isolate and social distance.
In 2022, reports show that digital retail spending grew 11% faster than traditional retail growth. Isolation restrictions have loosened or gone away but some habits are hard to break. Online shopping seems like the new Sears catalog. It’s fun to browse online and shop. Since book and music stores are a dying breed, I buy my books and music online. It’s cheaper and there’s a vast number of selections.
I can find classic jazz records on Amazon that I can’t get at brick-and-mortar retail music outlets. With that said, I still prefer to patronize physical stores and mom-and-pop establishments. It’s a hard habit to break for me.
Blame the economy but some of the most popular brick-and-mortar places are value stores like Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Second-hand places like Red Racks and Goodwill also are popular now. I frequent these places myself because you can find good deals and I’m cheap. Name brands mean little to me unless it’s certain things like Coca-Cola, Boulevard beer or Levi’s.
A special AARP: The Magazine report found there are more than six times as many dollar stores in the U.S. as there are Walmarts. Dollar General has more than 19,000 locations nationwide. I’ve seen them in the most obscure of places. Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, has more than 16,000 locations nationwide. According to Gravy Analytics, 1 in 5 Americans reported buying food at Family Dollar.
Many larger stores offer self-checkout services to gain customers. I used to be a labor prude about these things, refusing to use them because I felt they took away jobs. My highly impatient nature took over and I now use self-checkout because I don’t like waiting in line.
Gone are the days of penny candy and friendly neighborhood mom-and-pop store butchers and clerks, it seems. Change is not always for the best. I’ll still frequent locally owned stores and restaurants because they support our city.
