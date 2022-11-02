Daylight saving time ends this Sunday. Early Sunday morning, most of the United States will turn the clock back one hour and revert to winter time.
Long gone will be evening sunlit baseball and volleyball games and backyard barbecues. We will enter winter’s early bedtimes, cold evenings and snuggling hibernation.
We dread losing the hour of sleep but welcome the bright summer evenings when daylight saving time begins in March but rejoice in its ending in November.
When we were bar-hopping young adults, the end of daylight saving time meant an extra hour of drinking and partying and of recovering sleep.
Now as older more sedentary adults, the change throws off our body’s circadian rhythms established in summertime. School bus headlights navigate the early morning darkness to deliver kids to schools with doors and windows just freshly opened.
The furnace kicks on and the mourning doves sleep in. Winter is standard time, they say.
Political season or not, the debate over daylight saving time runs from March to November. Why don’t we leave time alone? It does well enough on its own.
The longstanding myth is that daylight saving time was adopted to give farmers extra time in the sun to work. Not true.
Daylight saving time was first used in the United States in 1918. It was a wartime measure in the interest of adding more daylight hours to conserve energy resources. The measure was implemented again during World War II.
In the summertime, as we know the sun is out for longer periods so we can conserve energy by not having to turn lights on. Yet the air conditioner still needs energy to run during these humid months of summer.
We switch back to standard time for the winter months so the sun can rise earlier and the world can start its day off in sunlight.
In recent years, there has been an effort to make daylight saving time a year-round thing. Several states already have passed legislation to make this a law.
Currently, only two states, Arizona and Hawaii, don’t use daylight saving time. Hawaii ended the practice in 1967 followed by Arizona in 1968 because for them it made little sense. Both states get ample sunlight year-round. In Hawaii, the sun rises and sets at about the same time anyway.
So however you view daylight saving time, take this weekend to enjoy an extra hour of sleep or an extra hour of bar partying. If you don’t like it, take comfort in knowing the time will change again next spring.
