The COVID-19 pandemic left much death and destruction in its wake. One aftermath of the virus is a proliferation of conspiracy theories about how the whole thing got started.

Many otherwise knowledgeable and sane individuals believe some secret society unleashed the virus to gain control of the world. Others believe that 5G transmissions trigger human cells to create the coronavirus.

There’s also a belief among some evangelicals that the vaccines that fight the virus are the mark of the beast from the Bible’s Book of Revelations.

You can be tracked by government monitors injected into your body from the shot, some believe, never mind the fact that you can be found by your cellphone’s GPS already.

Yes, people love a good conspiracy theory.

The moon landing was staged in a studio.

Aircraft vapor trails are really chemical/biological agents sprayed for nefarious purposes by the government.

The world is controlled by a secret society called the Illuminati.

The Democratic party runs human trafficking and child sex rings out of pizza restaurants.

These are just a few. I’m quite sure you can find others in the News-Press “It’s Your Call” column.

Why do otherwise sane and rational people believe in conspiracies?

Mental health professionals and scientists may have the answers — unless you believe those individuals are trying to gain control of your life.

Believing in fake moon landings and vapor trails have few real-life consequences, but misinformation during a pandemic can have deadly effects.

Take the “Plandemic” video circulating on social media and viewed by tons of people. False information like this and a belief that drinking chlorine bleach kills the virus spread fast on social media and into the minds of many.

We’ve also been told since childhood that seeing is believing, but that’s not the case when it comes to Deepfakes. Deepfakes are manipulated videos and images that depict fake or distorted events.

Who knows what to believe these days?

We were told in the news business to get our information from reliable sources. However, some folks don’t believe reliable sources like the Centers for Disease Control when it comes to coronavirus guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

It’s another way the government tries to control the population I’ve heard from some believers. To them I ask, what benefit does the government get from folks wearing masks and social distancing?

The spread of misinformation actually threatens democracy.

Experts say conspiracy theories are byproducts of the way the brain thinks.

In a Psychology Today article on the subject, Doctor Noam Shpancer, a professor at Otterbein University, gave four main mechanisms that underlie our penchant for preposterous plots.

One is fundamental attribution error, where we tend to prefer dispositional explanations to situational ones. We prefer to attribute events to intentional motives rather than circumstances and happenstance.

Another is our confirmation bias and belief perseverance. This is seeking or interpreting information in ways that confirm our preconceptions about a certain subject.

The brain has evolved to look for meaning and pattern finding in things and events.

That explains how some can see Jesus in burnt toast. An extreme form of this tendency is called pareidolia. In the absence of a pattern, the brain will invent one.

Folks also prefer to feel powerful rather than powerless. Conspiracy theories supply a seductive ego boost in this regard, Shpancer said.

Conspiracists possess knowledge that others don’t. They are smarter than the deluded masses they believe.

I say always seek the truth. If what you believe is proven wrong, consider the fact that you learned something new, which is power in itself.