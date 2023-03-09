The inspector general for the Social Security Administration designated March 9 as national “Slam the Scam Day.” It’s part of National Consumer Protection Week, an outreach campaign to raise awareness of Social Security and other government imposter scams.
It’s a dangerous, deceptive world out there today as scammers not only prey on the elderly but count on everyone to be uninformed about their schemes.
As a St. Joseph News-Press reporter, I wrote a heart-wrenching story about an elderly man with dementia who lost the life savings he and his wife had amassed to scammers. The man’s wife usually handled the couple’s business because of her husband’s condition. The scammer waited until she was out of town to call her husband and deceive him out of thousands of dollars.
They’re crafty and evil. They don’t care if you’re ill, elderly or poor.
In 2021, imposter scams reported by consumers resulted in more than $446 million in losses. In 2022, losses totaled nearly $509 million. So it’s a growing problem.
I almost fell prey to a scam until my wife, Deanna, alerted me. I was told to go to J.C. Penney’s and buy gift cards and send them to a scammer to pay off a tax debt I did not know I had. I was lucky my wife was there to warn me.
The Social Security Administration has a few tips to alert people to scams. They say real government officials will never:
Threaten arrest or legal action against you unless you send money.
Promise to increase benefits or resolve an issue if you pay a fee or move your money into a protected account.
Require payment with gift cards or prepaid debit cards.
Scammers may, however, try to gain trust by using false documents or the name of a real government official.
Not every cell phone call announces a scam alert. Some numbers may look legit, but remember these crooks have ways to get to you.
Stay safe out there during tax time and always as scammers are like prowling wolves hungry for their next victims.
