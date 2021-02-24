A woman’s young son took his life five years ago on this day. To her it still feels like yesterday because the pain cuts so deep.

As a young boy, a man discovered his mother in her car in the garage dead from exhaust inhalation. The sight is still as vivid now as it was that fateful day. It still haunts his days and nights.

I know Suicide Prevention Month isn’t until September, but the problem is year round and needs to be recognized as such.

We’re losing too many of our young people to suicide.

From 1999 to 2016, the suicide rate increased by 25.4% nationwide, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 48,344 suicides in 2018, up from 42,773 in 2014.

In 2017, there were more than 6,200 suicide deaths among adolescents.

Some of the main risk factors for suicide are: a prior attempt, depression and other mental health disorders, substance-abuse disorder, family history of suicide, having guns or firearms in the home and being between the ages of 15 and 24 or older than 60.

A common misconception about suicide is that people threaten it just to get attention. However, suicidal thoughts or actions are a sign of extreme distress and an alert that someone needs help. Any warning sign of suicide should not be ignored.

Threatening to die by suicide is not a normal response to stress and should never be taken lightly.

When you are a teen breaking up with a girlfriend or boyfriend or facing peer ridicule, it can seem like the end of the world because it’s probably an experience you’ve never had before. You’ve never been on the surviving side of that, so it seems more devastating.

If you or someone you know shows warning signs or symptoms for suicide, get help as soon as possible. It could be a matter of life or death.

For those contemplating suicide, the act of taking your own life may ease your pain but not the pain of the family and friends you leave behind. Would you think of ending your life if you knew it would take away part of their life as well? The people who love you die too, in a sense, when you take your life. They continue to live with the pain for years afterwards. It adds pain to a life they still have to live.

There’s help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and continue to live.