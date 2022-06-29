The Supreme Court struck a huge blow to our Constitution when it overturned Roe v. Wade last week.
For 50 years, the Roe v. Wade decision protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. And for 50 years, pro-life supporters have been trying to get the ruling overturned.
Last Friday, the effort worked.
Isn’t it ironic that the decision came just days before the Independence Day celebrations?
And Justice Clarence Thomas said, “This isn’t the end.” Does he imply that gay rights and other civil rights measures could be next on the chopping block? That could take us all back 50 years.
Here’s the thing: I don’t believe anyone is for abortion. It’s simply supporting a woman’s right to make decisions for her own body.
No one wants to kill babies, but rather abort fetuses created due to rape or incest or those who will grow to have physical and mental disabilities.
It’s the woman who has to raise and support these children. It isn’t the Supreme Court or the government that shares that burden.
Pro-life should mean just that. It’s taking care of the whole life and not cutting social services to these offspring who need the support.
I know the bible says, “Thou shall not kill,” but it also has plenty to say about caring for your fellow man. When these babies are allowed to live and grow up, the safety nets to support them are drastically cut each year.
There are too many children languishing in foster care and too many adults with problems who are homeless and need our support. Pro-life means we support and care for them. Too many times these children grow up with mental illness and end up on the streets or in jail or prison.
We’d rather adopt children from China or some other overseas place, but on any given day, there are nearly 424,000 children in foster care in the United States.
More than 400,000 children are waiting to be adopted in the United States. Over 114,500 who are waiting to be adopted cannot be returned to their families.
So save the fetus, and when he or she grows up lock them away or let them be homeless. How Christian is that?
