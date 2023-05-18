This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


 Alonzo Weston

Contrary to popular belief, I’m an introverted loner. Many people think because I’m somewhat of a public figure that I must be extroverted and outgoing. Anyone who knows me knows that is far from the truth.

I’m shy and hate crowds. I value my alone time. After a day of socializing, I need a day alone to recover. My son is the same way. He takes days off from work to spend time alone reading, writing, doing yard work and such.

