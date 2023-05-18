Contrary to popular belief, I’m an introverted loner. Many people think because I’m somewhat of a public figure that I must be extroverted and outgoing. Anyone who knows me knows that is far from the truth.
I’m shy and hate crowds. I value my alone time. After a day of socializing, I need a day alone to recover. My son is the same way. He takes days off from work to spend time alone reading, writing, doing yard work and such.
My son and I may be part of a rare and dying breed of people who are OK with loneliness. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy claims that as a result of earlier COVID restrictions and extended isolation, many people are suffering from loneliness. In fact, Murthy says loneliness is a new epidemic.
“Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows, and that’s not right,” Murthy said. “That’s why I issued this advisory to pull back the curtain on a struggle that too many people are experiencing.”
Murthy took action when research tied serious mental and physical health risks to social disconnection. He released an extensive report on the mental and physical effects of loneliness
According to the report, loneliness leads to higher instances of disease, dementia, stroke, depression and anxiety. The damage to life expectancy is as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily. All of this adds to higher health costs, loss of worker productivity and declining community cohesion the report revealed.
That’s why it is so important to check on our elderly relatives, friends and neighbors who may be isolated.
But COVID isn’t all to blame, wrote Jon Gabriel in a USA Today essay.
“Over the past two decades, individual social participation with friends and family has fallen, along with larger-scale community involvement. Fewer people are married and couples have fewer children. Bored teens in the 1980s would head to the mall and run into a dozen friends eager to catch a movie or annoy retail staff,” he writes. “Today, the friends all reside in a teen’s smartphone, with many located across the country or on the other side of the world. Adults are much the same. With a few clicks, everything from meals to clothes to books are dropped on our doorsteps.”
What this study means is that we need each other to have a healthy, functioning society.
