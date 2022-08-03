With the passage of Proposition READ, which extends the current operational tax levy for the St. Joseph School District for close to 10 years, it appears at first glance that voters have finally moved past the scandal-ridden 2014 school district audit report.
A Missouri auditor called it the worst audit report ever issued about a Missouri school district.
That report made an already skeptical voting public even more suspicious about the goings-on in the school district.
After the report, the district went to work rectifying the issues revealed in the audit. People lost jobs or were jailed. Modes of operation were closely monitored and corrected where needed.
All the work to solve the problems exposed in the audit did little to affect the assumptions of the voting public. Some would never trust the school district again nor vote to pass a school tax levy.
Apparently, sentiments changed somewhat Tuesday, as 70% of voters cast ballots in favor of the tax levy extension.
The end result was that the overall levy of $4.35 per $100 in assessed value would not change.
The vote allows the school district to expand support staff, retain teachers and make needed improvements to public school campuses across the city.
However, 3,138 voters voted no on the extension even with a sunset clause.
It still amazes me that people think adding a sunset clause to an operating levy holds the district accountable for that period of time. But it’s accountable by measures that most voters don’t understand.
Sunset clauses are mainly used for city capital improvements like bridges and road improvements, for example — things that have a fixed amount and completion date.
A school levy is an ongoing expense that includes teacher salaries and school improvements — things that have no completion date.
I covered education for the St. Joseph News-Press during the scandal-ridden years and never saw so much misinformation and unwillingness to see the district in a favorable light and hold firm to a sunset clause.
After interviewing several districts across the state, I found that we were the only school district that had a sunset clause on our school operating levy. That fact was laughable and absurd to many interviewed.
This year, I doubt the levy would have passed without a sunset clause.
How would any of us like to have our salaries held accountable depending on the trust of others? How can a school district operate effectively with a sunset clause? Much-needed school work gets done in the first three years of a five-year sunset. The last two years are spent trying to get another levy passed.
If we’re ever going to move ahead as a city and community, we need good schools and qualified staff. We can’t hold this current administration hostage for sins of the past.
Maybe Tuesday’s vote is us moving in that direction.
We need our schools, our kids need our schools, our city needs our schools to grow. Thanks, St. Joseph, for seeing those benefits and voting ‘yes’ on the proposition, even if it does come with another sunset clause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.