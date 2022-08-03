This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Alonzo Weston

Alonzo Weston

 Alonzo Weston

With the passage of Proposition READ, which extends the current operational tax levy for the St. Joseph School District for close to 10 years, it appears at first glance that voters have finally moved past the scandal-ridden 2014 school district audit report.

A Missouri auditor called it the worst audit report ever issued about a Missouri school district.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.