We need to congratulate and pat ourselves on the back, St. Joseph. By passing the parks sales tax, we voted to help keep our city greener and healthier.
Having plenty of green space like parks, walking trails and open spaces in a city makes us healthier, according to experts. It also helps reduce our stress levels.
Geotab, a Toronto, Ontario-based company for smart cities and fleets, released a study in 2019 that analyzed infrastructure density in 15 major United States towns.
Researchers estimated that 9 million people die each year as a direct result of air pollution, which is why green space is important. As cities grow and people move into already crowded spaces, we need to let nature back in to help transform these densely populated areas into healthier places to live.
Green spaces are good for human health and crucial for community health. Connecting with nature helps lower stress, mental fatigue, depression, anxiety and improve overall mood.
A lack of green spaces with fewer trees and plants to clean the air and provide oxygen leads to higher air temperatures and more ground-level ozone.
COVID-19 virus restrictions such as spending more time in our homes and social isolating made us recognize things we’ve taken for granted like spending time outdoors. As the weather warms up, there is a greater desire to be outdoors.
Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk, a professor of urban forestry at the University of British Columbia, said people need to interact with nature whenever the opportunity arises. Something as simple as a five- to 10-minute break during the workday can improve well-being and increase productivity, Cecil said in a National History Museum online article.
“We have a responsibility as human beings to take care of nature in our cities. In return, the benefits to our health would be huge,” he said.
The parks tax is estimated to generate $50 to $60 million in revenue to be used for specific projects in St. Joseph, according to information on the city’s website.
This city loves a sunset clause, just ask the St. Joseph School District. And the parks tax has a 10-year sunset clause, meaning voters must approve the continuation of this half-cent sales tax in 10 years.
Our park system is one of the most underappreciated treasures in our city. We take it for granted while visitors marvel at its beauty.
A ride through our Parkway from north to south features heavily wooded areas, ponds and walking trails.
I like walking the trails in all seasons, which is a great way to see nature change with each time of the year. It’s highly relaxing and our dog, Eubie, likes it too.
Enjoy the outdoors and take advantage of our parks. Many cities would love to have our green spaces.
“Green spaces are a necessity, not an amenity, they are a necessity — we have to have it,” said Marc Berman psychologist at the University of Chicago. “Just like clean water or clean air, we have to have natural spaces in our environment for people to be able to function well.”
We passed a vote for our overall community health. Wearing a mask and getting the COVID vaccine are also important to our community health. Let’s take care of ourselves in every way.
