When we adults think of nostalgia and nostalgic moments, it comes from things long ago in our childhood and youth. The memory may be a little fuzzy and embellished with Hallmark sentimentality, but it’s our believed experience nonetheless.
Nostalgia for a 12-year-old kid is from recent experience, the first haircut, first kiss and the like all taking place in the span of their childhood.
You can blame social media for this discrepancy. There’s Throwback Thursday on Facebook that makes the past five years nostalgia.
Is technology killing nostalgia? That’s the question asked by writer Sam Leith in an article from The Spectator.
“Nothing is forgotten. Almost everything you have experienced, every action you have taken, is ineradicably chronicled somewhere in the cloud,” Leith wrote. “Memory can’t play you false or burnish your past with a rosy collection.”
Of course, what we post on Facebook, TikTok or similar sites are not our bad memories but things that we want other people to see so they will envy our wonderful lives.
When we talk about our youth in real life, it’s not to brag but share common ground with others who had similar experiences. It’s about drinking out of water hoses in the summer, pickup baseball games and neat Christmas toys.
We lament the loss of what used to be. In our minds, life was rosier and better in our memories. We loathe remembering the bad times and we hesitate to post our bad experiences on Facebook.
Today if you run for public office or apply for a job, youthful indiscretions like drug use and questionable clothing choices aren’t something that can be quietly forgotten or dismissed. The evidence will be there online somewhere on TikTok or Instagram.
“It seems quite probable then, that the only people who’ll survive scrutiny as candidates will be those who have been dead set on a career in public life since their early teens, exercised superhuman vigilance in making sure that nothing ever did could come back to embarrass them,” Leith wrote.
Martin Amis, a British novelist, once said, “Your youth evaporates in your early 40s when you look in the mirror. And then it becomes a full-time job pretending you’re not going to die, and then you accept that you’ll die. Then in your 50s everything is very thin. And then suddenly you’ve got this huge new territory inside you, which is the past, which wasn’t there before.”
We live in an accelerated culture now. We need to let real nostalgia take its natural course.
