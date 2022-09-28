October is LGBT History Month. That might come as a surprise to some who think homosexuality is a modern invention, but it’s been a part of our history for centuries.
October was chosen as the month for LGBT celebrations because the first and second LGBT marches in Washington in 1979 and 1987 were in October. Coming Out Day is Oct. 11.
Just as we use Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month to educate the public about the contributions of minorities, the hope is that LGBT month will do the same for gays and lesbians.
History for those who identify as LGBT was for a long time about ridicule and shame.
My first time seeing a gay man was when I was about 10 years old waiting to get a haircut in Henry’s Barbershop. A flamboyantly dressed man walked in wearing loud, bright-colored clothing and had his pants on backward.
I was heavy into pro wrestling at the time so my first thought was he was a wrestler on the level of Gorgeous George and Handsome Harley Race. After the man left, the other men in the barbershop snickered and talked about him being gay.
In high school, many boys would go to old Market Square on Second Street and harass the men who met there regularly. It was cruel to be sure but we did not know anything else but to make fun of them.
What changed my opinion was a gay man I once worked with who I’ll just call Harvey. I avoided Harvey most of the time. He made me feel uncomfortable just by his presence.
One day I saw him crying alone in the break room. When I asked him what was wrong, he told me his family would not allow him to attend his dad’s funeral because of his sexuality. At that moment I thought differently about the gay community. Their situation was similar to that of minorities, which is unacceptance.
This month, learn about the story of the Stonewall riots in 1969 and how the first documented gay rights organization was founded in Chicago in 1924.
Learn about the history of the pink triangle and how it was sewn onto the shirts of gay men in Nazi Germany training camps to dehumanize them. It became a symbol of gay pride in later years.
In the 1960s, police used a 19th-century masquerade law to arrest people in drag. Find out how the first gay pride parades were plotted by activists after the Stonewall riots.
We need to learn about all of us to coexist peacefully.
