Sitting on my porch at night listening to the October rain fall on the grass and streets is music played on the keys of the season.
The earthy, refreshing smell as rain hits the ground is nature’s incense.
October is my favorite month. Fall is my favorite season.
The month begins with my granddaughter Asia’s birthday. It ends with Halloween, which might be my favorite holiday.
In between are the smells of pumpkin, hot cider and the sweet muskiness of the fallen leaves. There are bonfires, football and scarecrows watching over our bounty.
The chilled air, sounds of rustling leaves and energetic kids take you back to an earlier time of reflection and sweet melancholy undeterred by the trappings of summer.
It’s a time of solitude and rest, reaping the harvest of your life’s work.
Autumn seems to bring out the best versions of ourselves. Reflections on childhood experiences, the cool temperatures and sweet, musky smells bring out the person you’re meant to be. The way life is meant to be.
It seems the world gets set right in autumn. Nature reaps its fruits and gets itself ready for the dark, harsh reality of winter and the bright promises of spring and summer. The poet Nathaniel Hawthorne said of the month, “There is no season when such pleasant and sunny spots may be lighted on and produce so pleasant an effect on the feelings as now in October.”
There are pumpkin, apple and corn festivals all over and harvest dinners inside country churches with vegetables picked from the garden, pies with fruits from the orchard and meats from the farm all consumed with God’s blessings.
The little acorns that fall in autumn are symbols of strength, power and patience as they only fall from mature oak trees. It represents the perseverance and hard work we put in to attain our goals.
At the start of spring and autumn, you supposedly can stand an egg on its end because of the polarity and balance of the Earth. Things become equal then.
It’s a sign and a time to set ourselves and our country right again. Put things in balance and equality and reap the harvest of our love and labor.
