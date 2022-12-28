Here we are again on the cusp of a new year. Many of us will resolve to lose weight, make more money and be better people.
Numerous surveys claim that 43% of people give up their New Year’s resolution goals after just one month.
So for a month your family and friends will be like strangers to you. They will be these perfect, happy, bad-habit-free human beings you will hardly recognize. You won’t even be the same as you try to live up to your resolutions.
You and a slew of others will exercise more, lose weight, get organized, save more money, quit smoking and try to live life to the fullest. Many of us vowed the same things last new year, which puts us in a weary cycle of resolution and remorse. Yet each new year gives us a new fresh start even though we can start fresh on any calendar date. In that sense, any day can be a new beginning for us. We can become a newborn again.
Everybody was once someone’s baby. As soon as the doctor spanked us into life, our parents, grandparents and other relatives had great dreams and ambitions for us. We were going to live golden, pure and successful lives, they all prayed.
Few of us answered their prayers. Most of us slipped and slid on the ladder of life and are now resolving at each yearly juncture to live up to that newborn christening.
The homeless man or woman, the habitual criminal or ordinary ne’er-do-well was once a baby whose family had high hopes and dreams for. Even for foster children and orphans, somebody somewhere prayed you’d have a good life when you were born. Maybe New Year’s resolutions are an attempt to make good on those prayers and wishes.
I’ll have to get used to a new me and others for a month. The hope is that we all will keep our resolutions and remain these better people. Lord knows the world needs us all to be better, kinder and more generous and forgiving toward others. That’s a newness of being we all can be.
So after a night of binge drinking and eating, our new us probably begins with a hangover — of the New Year’s Eve festivities and our previous life.
We’ll soon sober up to the truth that we are still pretty good people even without a few changes. We can’t resolve away who we are. We just try to keep getting better and enjoy our lives.
Here’s to a happy new year to all and to all a new beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.