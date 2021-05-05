A couple of years ago when I ordered a pizza and opened up the door, a former Wire Rope foreman was standing there with my delivery.

It shocked me at first. When I told a friend about it, his only reply was “Oh how the mighty have fallen.”

So when I took a Pizza Hut delivery driver job a couple of months ago, that statement played over and over in my head like a skipping record.

Here I was, Alonzo Weston, celebrated St. Joseph News-Press columnist, now a pizza delivery man.

Did I feel shame and disrespect? No.

Honest work disgraces no man, I’d long believed. This job was no different than the millions of others I’d had in my working career.

I’ve worked as a factory laborer, janitor, vacuum cleaner salesman and a baker, to name a few of my many jobs before working at the News-Press.

This was just another vocational experience in a long line of others, only delivering pizzas wasn’t to make a living but to supplement my retirement and keep busy.

Oldtimers told me shortly after I retired that the first few months after retirement I’d be as wild as a dog let off a chain. With that newfound freedom, I’d wake up late, stay up late, drink too much beer and visit friends. That’s what I did for a couple of months but, as the oldtimers said, at some point in retirement you’ll find out you need some structure and a reason to get up in the morning. You have to sorta re-invent yourself.

Never thought the reinvention for me would be pizza delivery man, but it is.

Every job I’ve had gave me some valuable life experience. This was no different.

I’ve lived in St. Joseph most of my life, and from delivering pizzas I’ve been to places in town I never knew existed when filling orders.

As a newsman, I’ve covered stories all over Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, but some places in my hometown were foreign to me as I delivered pizzas. Thank God for GPS.

Another thing, fast-food work isn’t a menial, mind-numbing task for uninspired youth.

The youngsters I work with at Pizza Hut are college students or fresh out of high school. And making pizzas and running the place isn’t an easy, mindless job.

It isn’t just some long-haired, dumb kid making your pizza. It’s someone’s son or daughter or grandchild. And there is a skill to making a pizza like there is with any other job. These kids need to be respected as such. Their job is to feed you and they go over and above to do that. They need our respect like with any other job.

My skills as a newsman were skills for that job. Skills for pizza making and delivery is a whole other skill set but no less noble. Every job, no matter how seemingly menial, is a noble one.

These kids I work with are teaching an old dog like me plenty of new tricks. For one, these kids are strongly calm in the face of customer insults and rudeness, a skill hard for many like me to master even though I worked in the public for years.

We can say the youth today are lost and have no manners or decorum, but I see they have all those traits and more when dealing with the public. These are the kids we’ve raised. It’s the delinquents who get all the press.

Making pizzas is as noble a job as any and takes some skill. You better hope so if you want your food to come out right — and it does. These kids care about their job and the public they serve. Their mission is just as important.

My mission is to make sure your pizza is hot when you get it. That’s what’s important for me now at this juncture in my working life. It’s as important as any other vocation.

I’m helping to feed people.