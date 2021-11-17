My dad would probably be alive today if he cared a little bit more about his health. But he was like most men who wouldn’t go to a doctor unless their leg was cut off or worse.
Men don’t run to the doctor about every little thing. Some call it the farmer’s mentality. It’s just a cough. It’s just a pimple. Just rub some Vicks on it. That’s our mantra.
Now we have a whole month devoted to men’s health. It’s called Movember, and it’s an annual event taking place in November that involves growing mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health issues.
For the entire month of November, men worldwide are asked to grow and groom a mustache to induce conversation and raise money for men’s health issues.
The rules are strict. Beards, goatees and fake mustaches don’t count. It has to be a real mustache, whether it’s a Snidley Whiplash or a John Holmes-looking thing sitting above your lips.
I wore a mustache for a long period of my life. About 20 years ago, I decided to grow a beard.
Even if I don’t have a mustache, I’m still in favor of men’s health. I get routine checkups. I take prescribed medicine instead of stuff that’s sitting around the house or in my toolbox or medicine cabinet for my ailments. I know Vicks or Robitussin doesn’t cure everything.
My dad seemed to care about everyone else’s health more than his own. He banned fatty foods from Thanksgiving dinners because too many of our family suffered strokes and heart attacks. He never drank beer or ate hot dogs. And he never went to the doctor. He died of prostate cancer that went into his bones.
I watched him take his last breath.
Mom, other family members and I tried repeatedly to get Dad to go to the doctor. He would probably still be here if he had gotten routine checkups.
Movember is to make men more aware of their health. Since 2003, the Movember Foundation has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, according to its website.
On average, men die five years earlier than women, and it’s often due to preventable causes.
Movember coincides with International Men’s Day this Friday, Nov. 19. Men’s Day celebrates the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities. The theme this year is “Better relations between men and women.” It’s to promote gender equality for both men and women.
We men need to respect ourselves by paying more attention to our health.
