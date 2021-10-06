Driving past the Downtown library Monday morning, an odd but familiar-looking figure flagged me down.
You guessed it. It was Baghead Jheri, the Messanie Street Philosopher.
I hadn’t seen him in a while, and folks had been asking about him, so I pulled over.
“What’s up, Bag?” I asked.
“Just same ol' same ol' stupid crap,” Bag said, shaking his head.
“What’s that?” I asked seriously.
“Politics, brother, politics,” Bag answered.
“Yeah, what else is new?” I asked.
“First off, who said a guy who sells pillows is some kinda political expert?” Bag said. “The guy is suing FOX News for not airing his stupid conspiracy ads. Never thought I’d say good for FOX.”
“Yeah, that is surprising,” I said.
“I mean the guy said he had proof the election was rigged and that Trump would be back in office by August. Why should he be getting more press than any other wacko?” Bag asked. “He straight buggin'.”
“I know. These are our times now,” I answered. “You drive all over town and still see Trump signs and flags all over, even derogatorily perverse Biden signs next to schools,” I said. “It’s hard to fix willful ignorance and stupidity.”
“Wassup with Jay Ashcroft, our Missouri Secretary of State, wanting local elections to be partisan? Does he think that benefits the Republican party more than the gerrymandering that has already taken place? Must think we are all bustas,” Bag said. “Straight up fakin' jacks who don’t care about nobody 'cept party and them Benjamins.”
“Sure seems that way, doesn’t it?” I answered cautiously.
“Wassup with your hesitation, brother? You don’t work for the Bradleys anymore. You can say and believe what you want,” Bag said.
“The Bradleys never stopped me from saying and thinking what I wanted to anyway, so don’t get that twisted,” I shot back.
“Folks done even politicized medicine. Rather take horse dewormin' medicine than an FDA-approved vaccine for COVID. How whack is that?” Bag asked.
“I know, I know,” was all I could say.
“Somebody sho' 'nuf needs to drop some science on their behinds before they off themselves,” Bag said.
“Yeah, you’re right,” I answered weakly.
“One mo' thing. What about our governor not offering clemency to a death row inmate despite the calls for mercy from the pope, federal lawmakers and the public? Thought the right was pro-life?” Bag said.
“Maybe only if you’re still in the womb,” I said. “After you’re born, you’re on your own, I guess.”
“They against abortion as if anyone is for abortion, but a woman has a right to her own body,” Bag said. “If a woman gets raped or pregnant out of incest she supposed to carry the baby and put it up for adoption? Millions of kids are still in foster care while people would rather adopt babies from China,” Bag said. “They grow up and need assistance and they wanna cut the programs that help them. Yeah pro-life, all right,” Bag said.
“OK Bag, too heavy for us to solve in one conversation, and I gotta go,” I said.
“OK, just putting a bug in your ear. Later,” Bag said as he walked away down Felix Street.
