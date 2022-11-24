Walking out of Hazel’s Coffee Bar Downtown Monday morning I ran into a familiar figure. It was Bag-Head Jheri, the Messanie Street philosopher, making his rounds picking up aluminum cans.
I hadn’t seen him in a long while and asked if he’d been sick.
“Yeah I’m sick of all this mess,” Bag said, waving his hands all over.
“What do you mean?” I asked curiously.
“Here we have a day of giving thanks and going into the holy season and there are more mass shootings and Donald Trump is running for president again,” Bag said, shaking his head.
“Sadly we have no control over these things. We just have to make the best of it for ourselves and our loved ones,” I reasoned.
“I don’t understand mass shootings,” Bag said. “Just ‘cause you had bad parents or were bullied in school, how does that justify you shooting up a bunch of folks?”
“I know, it doesn’t make sense. Some people say it’s because of a shortage of mental health services,” I said.
“That is bunk. Most mentally ill people are harmless. Bad stuff happens to them. No, there are just some downright evil-hearted people in the world that no amount of Valium can fix,” Bag said.
“True, you say Trump is running for president again?” I asked.
“Yeah as if we haven’t had enough of his lies and shenanigans,” Bag said.
“Do you think he will win again?” I asked seriously.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he did. All around town, you see Trump flags and posters and bumper stickers of cars and trucks,” Bag said. “To me, they’re as offensive as a confederate flag. Neither stand for the United States.”
“I can’t understand his popularity still,” I said.
“Make America great again? How is dividing the country and siding with racist groups making us great again? Yeah, it’s taking America back to when it was OK to be racist and support slavery and keep women down,” Bag said.
“Guess that is the good old days to some people,” I said.
“It’s a black-and-white 50s sitcom version of a world that only existed on TV,” Bag said. “How can we go back to a world that did not really exist except in our dreams?”
“I miss the days when things were simpler too but they weren’t peaches and cream for everyone either,” I said.
“Man, I ain’t gonna sweat nuthin’. Ain’t gonna ruin my holiday spirit,” Bag said. “I’m thankful for what little I have and my family and friends. I’m not gonna let a few idiots ruin my spirit.”
“That’s a good way to be,” I said.
“Help your brothers and sisters if you can, feed the hungry and homeless so as everyone can feel the spirit,” Bag preached.
“Sounds good,” I agreed.
“Well, gotta go Weston. Merry Christmas and happy holidays,” Bag said as he turned and walked away down the street.
