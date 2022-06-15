When I read about the apprehension of some people living in Stonecrest over a planned Family Guidance Center outpatient facility in their neighborhood, it reminded me of my own neighborhood some years ago.
A few years after we moved into our house in a quiet neighborhood on Mulberry Street, a mental health residential facility was planned a few blocks away. As if that wasn’t enough for some folks to worry about, a halfway house for ex-convicts already was operating in the area.
Personally, I was more worried about my next-door neighbors, Don and Mary Sharp.
Shortly after we moved in next door, I looked out my living room window one Sunday afternoon to see several men with guns and rifles going to the Sharps’ home. My first thought was that this was a neighborhood unwelcoming committee. They were there to run me out of the neighborhood.
When I told Don the next day, he just laughed. He told me he was a gunsmith and people came to him to work on their firearms and get shotgun shells.
The Sharps have been the best neighbors along with other families who welcomed us with open arms. Shows how first impressions can be grossly misleading.
We have lived in this neighborhood for more than 20 years now and have had more trouble from some bad kids on the nearby school playground than the mentally ill and ex-con residents.
The ex-cons would walk past my house on the way home from the nearby store almost every day. They would wave and sometimes stop and talk.
As far as the mental health residents, I can’t tell them apart from other people in the neighborhood.
Every time there is a mass shooting somewhere, the issue of mental illness gets brought up. That’s unfortunate because the vast majority of people with mental illness are no more likely to be violent than anyone else. In fact, the mentally ill are more often the victims of violence and prejudice.
I remember some years ago there was a recreation center and meeting place for the mentally ill called Peace of Mind.
It was there so the mentally ill would feel comfortable around others like them instead of the general public, which was often cruel.
The goal now is to assimilate the mentally ill into regular society and let them learn how to function in that environment. That’s a monumental task if there are still people who fear them or even hate them.
What we all have to think about is there probably is mental illness in all families. Would you want one of your family members treated unfairly or ostracized?
These people are somebody’s brothers and sisters or mom and dad and are human. We need to treat them as such and not fear them but instead, help them blend into society with understanding and kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.