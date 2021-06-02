The month of May is when we focus on mental health, but mental health is not a one-month observance.

Mental health is a concern that needs our attention and support year-round. It is just as important as physical health and can be just as debilitating or more.

Depression and anxiety aren’t just something you can just get over any more than you can just get over a broken leg. But you hear people say “Just shake it off” like it’s that easy.

Mental illness is common in the United States. Nearly one in five adults lives with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. That translated to 51.5 million people in 2019.

Those numbers cover a wide range of mental health issues. That’s everything from schizophrenia to suicide and depression.

Too often mental health gets put on the back burner when it comes to funding and support.

It’s not even recognized in many cases until some prominent person suffers from an illness or it hits someone in our families.

Mental health made the news this week when it was reported that tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open after winning her first match. She suffers from a mental health issue.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka wrote in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

Osaka had been fined $15,000 for not talking to the media after winning her first match.

Would she have been fined if she had broken her leg? I doubt it.

But in all fairness, was her illness known before she refused to be interviewed or afterward? Either way, being fined for an illness is reprehensible. That’s further proof that we need a better understanding of mental illness.

I covered mental health for the St. Joseph News-Press for a number of years. My wife works at Family Guidance, a mental health treatment facility. I’ve seen the devastation up close and the lack of understanding as well.

Any time there’s a mass shooting, mental illness is brought up, when in reality mentally ill people often aren’t violent. More often than not, violence is done to them.

Mass shootings aren’t always done by mentally ill people. Many times it’s just plain evil in a person’s soul.

Let’s recognize mental health issues year-round, not just one month.

If you know someone suffering from depression or having suicidal thoughts, listen to them and hug them literally and figuratively to let them know you care.

Don’t just shake it off.