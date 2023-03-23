I lost my mom Tuesday evening on the first day of a new spring. We had just celebrated her birthday on March 5. It wasn’t a surprise, but a startling loss nonetheless.
It was a loss I’d been dreading for a while but knew was coming like a slow-moving train. Dementia and strokes had taken a little bit of her away each day for the past few years.
In healthier times when Mom forgot something, she always said she had a “little mind” as a figure of speech. Like a thief in the night, another stroke robbed her of what was left of it Tuesday.
But my mother had a big heart that encompassed everyone who met her.
She made a name for herself as a cashier and customer service worker. At the drug stores where she worked, there would be open checkout lines near her but her line would be backed up with customers just wanting her to wait on them. Mom made everyone feel welcome and special. She was more famous and more well known than I was as a newsman. Residents and staff voted her nursing home queen in the assisted living facility she lived in for a while.
In her last days even when she was less alert, nursing staff said she was the sweetest. At her worst, she exuded kindness and sweetness. Kindness emanated from her like light and warmth from a flickering lamp.
When we were packing up her things at the nursing home, a long line of wheelchair and walker traffic with friends and well-wishers caused a traffic jam outside her room. Mom had that effect on everyone she met.
I know I’ll miss mom deeply and for a long time. It will be the images of her that will comfort me.
It always used to give me a warm feeling when I’d see her and Dad on the road going somewhere in his pickup truck. It was a blessing to see they were OK and happy. A simple sight, yes, but not one to take for granted.
Dad, Mom’s childhood sweetheart who always made her chocolate malts and bought her Juicy Fruit gum when he worked as a soda jerk, passed away several years ago.
The thought of them together again comforts me now. They are together again in that green Ford pickup traveling the gold-paved roads of heaven looking for bargains and old cars somewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.